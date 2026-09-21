БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо Евровизия бнт деца
ENG
 
5
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Евровизия бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Майка на две деца е задържана пред детска градина в София...
Чете се за: 00:25 мин.
Рекорд: Над 8,8 милиарда евро са разходите за пенсии през...
Чете се за: 03:17 мин.
Премиерът Румен Радев: Отстранихме олигархията от...
Чете се за: 03:17 мин.
Безплатна противогрипна ваксина за деца: Националната...
Чете се за: 04:25 мин.
Рязко захлаждане в края на седмицата: До 3 градуса и...
Чете се за: 05:12 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Fuel Prices in Bulgaria Continue to Rise; Diesel Is Nearing the Psychological Threshold of 2 Euros Per Litre

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
EN
Запази
дизелът франция стигна евро литър властите удължават компенсациите горивата

Fuel prices were at the centre of the news last week, with rapidly rising prices at the pumps and government measures to soften the impact of the increase – including a decision to provide a one-off €50 payment to people living below the poverty threshold. How much does it cost to fill up your car at the moment?

    Pump prices are expected to continue rising, but without sharp or shock increases, instead following a gradual and steady upward trend.

    The strongest pressure remains on diesel, which is the most sensitive to international market conditions and is already approaching the psychological threshold of €2 per litre.

    Fuel prices in Bulgaria are directly affected by the situation in the Middle East and movements in the price of Brent crude oil. According to industry experts, including Svetoslav Benchev, the market is experiencing a sustained high-price trend.

    Последвайте ни

    ТОП 24

    На 27 години почина синът на Синди Крауфорд
    1
    На 27 години почина синът на Синди Крауфорд
    НА ЖИВО: Европейско първенство по бокс - Ринг В
    2
    НА ЖИВО: Европейско първенство по бокс - Ринг В
    Размерът на доходите ни: Получаваме около 60% от заплатата си след пенсиониране
    3
    Размерът на доходите ни: Получаваме около 60% от заплатата си след...
    НА ЖИВО: Европейско първенство по бокс - Ринг А
    4
    НА ЖИВО: Европейско първенство по бокс - Ринг А
    Двама души загинаха и петима са ранени при тежка катастрофа по пътя Хасково-Кърджали
    5
    Двама души загинаха и петима са ранени при тежка катастрофа по пътя...
    Жълт код за силен вятър утре, на отделни места ще превали
    6
    Жълт код за силен вятър утре, на отделни места ще превали

    Най-четени

    НЗОК поема още една дейност при зъболекар
    1
    НЗОК поема още една дейност при зъболекар
    Милена Милотинова: След 10 години пауза „Под прикритие 6“ тръгва по БНТ на 10.10.2026 г. от 10 ч. вечерта
    2
    Милена Милотинова: След 10 години пауза „Под прикритие...
    Германия попари България след драматичен обрат и сложи край на мечтата на световните вицешампиони на ЕвроВолей
    3
    Германия попари България след драматичен обрат и сложи край на...
    Жестоко убийство на 6-годишно дете в столичния квартал "Младост" 3
    4
    Жестоко убийство на 6-годишно дете в столичния квартал...
    Джанлоренцо Бленджини: Заслужена победа за Германия, бяха по-добри
    5
    Джанлоренцо Бленджини: Заслужена победа за Германия, бяха по-добри
    Храбра България срази европейския шампион Полша в трилър
    6
    Храбра България срази европейския шампион Полша в трилър

    More from: Economy

    PM Rumen Radev: We Have Removed the Oligarchy from Political Power
    PM Rumen Radev: We Have Removed the Oligarchy from Political Power
    Bulgaria Unveils €50 ‘Inflation Cheque’ for 550,000 People Amid Rising Fuel Prices Bulgaria Unveils €50 ‘Inflation Cheque’ for 550,000 People Amid Rising Fuel Prices
    Чете се за: 09:17 мин.
    Diesel and Petrol Prices: Drivers Cut Journeys As Industry Warns of Further Rises Diesel and Petrol Prices: Drivers Cut Journeys As Industry Warns of Further Rises
    Чете се за: 04:22 мин.
    Good Wheat Harvest, but Logistics Hamper Exports, Industry Says Good Wheat Harvest, but Logistics Hamper Exports, Industry Says
    Чете се за: 08:00 мин.
    Will Higher Fuel and Wheat Prices Push Up the Cost of Bread? Will Higher Fuel and Wheat Prices Push Up the Cost of Bread?
    Чете се за: 04:22 мин.
    Annual Inflation in Bulgaria Stood at 5.1% in August Annual Inflation in Bulgaria Stood at 5.1% in August
    Чете се за: 00:35 мин.

    Водещи новини

    Майка на две деца е задържана пред детска градина в София за притежание на наркотици (СНИМКИ)
    Майка на две деца е задържана пред детска градина в София за...
    Чете се за: 00:25 мин.
    У нас
    Инициативният комитет на Илияна Йотова и Кирил Вълчев се регистрира в ЦИК за президентския вот Инициативният комитет на Илияна Йотова и Кирил Вълчев се регистрира в ЦИК за президентския вот
    Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
    У нас
    Андрей Гюров и Георги Кандев се регистрираха в ЦИК за президентските избори Андрей Гюров и Георги Кандев се регистрираха в ЦИК за президентските избори
    Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
    У нас
    От 1 октомври Германия въвежда облекчение от 17 евроцента на литър бензин и дизел От 1 октомври Германия въвежда облекчение от 17 евроцента на литър бензин и дизел
    Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
    По света
    Премиерът Румен Радев: Отстранихме олигархията от политическата власт
    Чете се за: 03:17 мин.
    У нас
    Завой към крайнолявото и крайнодясното: "Левите" и...
    Чете се за: 05:00 мин.
    По света
    На 27 години почина синът на Синди Крауфорд
    Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
    По света
    Над 85 хиляди души посетиха фестивала LUNAR в София за четирите...
    Чете се за: 02:55 мин.
    У нас
    Product image
    Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
    Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
    ДА НЕ