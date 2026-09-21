Fuel Prices in Bulgaria Continue to Rise; Diesel Is Nearing the Psychological Threshold of 2 Euros Per Litre

Fuel prices were at the centre of the news last week, with rapidly rising prices at the pumps and government measures to soften the impact of the increase – including a decision to provide a one-off €50 payment to people living below the poverty threshold. How much does it cost to fill up your car at the moment?

Pump prices are expected to continue rising, but without sharp or shock increases, instead following a gradual and steady upward trend.

The strongest pressure remains on diesel, which is the most sensitive to international market conditions and is already approaching the psychological threshold of €2 per litre.

Fuel prices in Bulgaria are directly affected by the situation in the Middle East and movements in the price of Brent crude oil. According to industry experts, including Svetoslav Benchev, the market is experiencing a sustained high-price trend.