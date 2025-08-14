БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
4
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
4-годишно момченце и 35-годишната му майка са в кома,...
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
18-годишен с АТВ се вряза в пешеходци на тротоар в...
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
Пожарът край Сунгурларе е напълно потушен
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
Локализиран е големият горски пожар край Кърджали
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

30% Rise in Property Transactions in Sofia: Sales Expected to Increase Further This Autumn

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 07:05 мин.
EN
Запази

The Registry Agency tightens controls and will monitor property transactions in real time

очаква промяна цените имотите приемането еврото

A 30% surge in property deals has been recorded in the capital over the first half of the year compared with the same period in 2024, with expectations for an even greater boom in the autumn months. The Ministry of Justice has already taken measures to ensure that the Registry Agency can process documents within statutory deadlines.

In the first six months of the year, a total of 66,803 transactions were concluded – an average of 371 per calendar day. In June and July alone, 21,000 acts were registered. Forecasts suggest that by the end of the year, a record will be set for the highest number of registered property transactions in the past two decades, surpassing the 2008–2009 peak.

The trend remains for the purchase of mainly primary residences, though there is also a rise in acquisitions for investment purposes – either for resale at a profit or for rental.

Workloads at notary offices in Sofia are particularly heavy, with some booking appointments as far ahead as the end of September. By law, transactions must be notarised by a local notary, meaning a sale in Sofia cannot be completed in Pernik, Kyustendil, or Pazardzhik.

Around 85% of the market remains residential purchases, with one-bedroom flats losing popularity to two- and three-bedroom properties.

“The remaining 15% covers other residential properties and commercial real estate. Within that 15%, about 4–5% is the market for houses, studio flats, four-bedroom, and larger apartments, with the rest being business premises,” said Galen Gavrilov, manager at a real estate agency.

In Sofia, investors annually bring to market between 6,000 and 8,000 fully finished new homes, which are sold literally within weeks. This is in addition to purchases of off-plan properties.

The largest share continues to be transactions involving older properties, where buyers are exposed to a higher risk of attempted fraud. For this reason, the Ministry of Justice will establish a direct connection between the Cadastre, which issues property diagrams with lists of owners, and the Registry Agency.properties.

In Sofia, most transactions are funded through mortgages, with a 60:40 ratio in favour of loans, compared with around 32–33% mortgage funding in the rest of the country.

The impending adoption of the euro as Bulgaria’s currency in early 2026 is expected to fuel further market activity in autumn. As a result, the Minister of Justice has asked the Registry Agency to adjust its operations:

"First and foremost, work should be redistributed among the various regional offices in the country, so that they take on part of the workload from their colleagues in Sofia, to the extent permitted by law. We are monitoring transactions in real time, and I receive daily updates to assess whether additional resources are needed,” Gavrilov explained.

The property market is also influenced by low interest rates, which narrow the gap between rental payments and mortgage instalments.

"About 15% of purchases are for investment purposes – that is, with the intention of resale at a profit or letting in the future. All the rest are to meet personal housing needs," Gavrilov explained.

The largest share continues to be transactions involving older properties, where buyers are exposed to a higher risk of attempted fraud. For this reason, the Ministry of Justice will establish a direct connection between the Cadastre, which issues property diagrams with lists of owners, and the Registry Agency.

"Recently, we have observed an increase in cases where individuals, using forged ownership documents – false ones – file claims in the Cadastre, in the Cadastre Agency, asserting rights to properties to which they have no legal entitlement. However, they are recorded in these documents. Now, to put an end to this practice, we are introducing direct, real-time access for employees of the Cadastre to the Property Register, so that everything we see regarding ownership deeds – whether there is indeed a notarial deed, whether under that number it is the same notarial deed, and so forth – can be verified immediately, thus preventing the registration of claims by fictitious owners and protecting the interests of genuine owners. The various groups in the property mafia are extremely resourceful," commented Georgi Georgiev, Minister of Justice.

By registering a forged notarial deed, fraudsters present a property diagram from the Cadastre as proof of ownership, take a deposit from buyers, and then disappear.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

"Морето не е до колене": Над 2 метра вълни в Бургас
1
"Морето не е до колене": Над 2 метра вълни в Бургас
След влизането в еврозоната: Обменяме до 1000 лева на момента, а над - със заявка
2
След влизането в еврозоната: Обменяме до 1000 лева на момента, а...
Левски матира Сабах и се класира за плейофите в Лигата на конференциите
3
Левски матира Сабах и се класира за плейофите в Лигата на...
Кърджали вече ще има спешна помощ по въздух
4
Кърджали вече ще има спешна помощ по въздух
Преди еврото - служителите на "Български пощи" започват обучение
5
Преди еврото - служителите на "Български пощи" започват...
37-годишен мъж загина при катастрофа на пътя Пазарджик – Белово
6
37-годишен мъж загина при катастрофа на пътя Пазарджик – Белово

Най-четени

Бургаски полицаи помогнаха на майка да прибере дъщеря си от лагер в Царево
1
Бургаски полицаи помогнаха на майка да прибере дъщеря си от лагер в...
Борислав Михайлов: Идва най-добрият отбор в света, но трябва да се подкрепя България
2
Борислав Михайлов: Идва най-добрият отбор в света, но трябва да се...
Намерена ли е "хубавата църква", строена от Иван Александър
3
Намерена ли е "хубавата църква", строена от Иван Александър
Програма "Избирам България" дава до 10 000 лева на емигрант, решил да се завърне в родината
4
Програма "Избирам България" дава до 10 000 лева на...
Тежка катастрофа между камион и лек автомобил затвори пътя между Симитли и Разлог
5
Тежка катастрофа между камион и лек автомобил затвори пътя между...
"Алфа Рисърч": Близо 50% от българите и 69% от бизнеса подкрепят въвеждането на еврото
6
"Алфа Рисърч": Близо 50% от българите и 69% от бизнеса...

More from: Economy

Will Trump's Tariffs Affect the Prices of Goods in Bulgaria?
Will Trump's Tariffs Affect the Prices of Goods in Bulgaria?
Bulgaria to Introduce 24-Hour Vignette from Next Year Bulgaria to Introduce 24-Hour Vignette from Next Year
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
The Euro Adoption Opens Doors to New Tourists and Investments in Bulgaria The Euro Adoption Opens Doors to New Tourists and Investments in Bulgaria
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
Why Can't We Do Wthout Inflation? Why Can't We Do Wthout Inflation?
Чете се за: 06:27 мин.
Consumer Basket Becomes More Expensive in Bulgaria: Is It Linked to the Euro Adoption? Consumer Basket Becomes More Expensive in Bulgaria: Is It Linked to the Euro Adoption?
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
Risk of Fuel Shortages at Small Petrol Stations Due to Bio-Additive Deficit Risk of Fuel Shortages at Small Petrol Stations Due to Bio-Additive Deficit
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.

Водещи новини

4-годишно момченце и 35-годишната му майка са в кома, след като АТВ се вряза в пешеходци в Слънчев бряг
4-годишно момченце и 35-годишната му майка са в кома, след като АТВ...
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
У нас
Тръмп: На предстоящия диалог с Путин искам да създам условия за следваща среща Тръмп: На предстоящия диалог с Путин искам да създам условия за следваща среща
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
По света
Преди влизането на еврото: Обучават служителите в пощите как да обменят пари Преди влизането на еврото: Обучават служителите в пощите как да обменят пари
Чете се за: 04:10 мин.
У нас
Левски матира Сабах и се класира за плейофите в Лигата на конференциите Левски матира Сабах и се класира за плейофите в Лигата на конференциите
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
Спорт
30% ръст на имотните сделки: Очаква се продажбата на имоти да се...
Чете се за: 06:20 мин.
У нас
Коя е военната база в Аляска, домакин на срещата Тръмп - Путин
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
По света
Проблемът с водата в Плевен: Окончателното решение ще се забави...
Чете се за: 04:42 мин.
У нас
"Пеещата" магистрала в Китай: Легендарен път в степите на...
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ