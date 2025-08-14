37-Year-Old Man Dies in a Crash on Pazardzhik - Belovo road

A serious road traffic accident has occurred on the Pazardzhik–Belovo road on August 14. Two cars collided, resulting in one fatality.

The deceased is a 37-year-old man from the village of Malo Konare. Another person involved in the crash has been taken to hospital, the press office of the Pazardzhik Regional Directorate of the Ministry of the Interior reported.

The accident took place on the stretch between the villages of Zvanichevo and Kovachevo. Police traffic units, fire service teams and emergency medical crews were dispatched to the scene.

While the inspection is under way, the road between Zvanichevo and Kovachevo remains closed. A diversion is in place via the village of Kovachevo.