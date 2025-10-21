БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
39-Year-Old Man Died after a Serious Crash on Strelcha - Plovdiv Road

Снимка: District directorate of the Ministery of Interior - Pazardzhik

A 39-year-old man has died in a serious traffic accident on the Strelcha–Plovdiv road, shortly before the village of Krăstevich, the spokesperson for the Pazardzhik Regional Police Directorate, Miroslav Stoyanov, said on October 21.

The accident was reported at around 12:20 p.m. Two cars collided, resulting in the death of one of the drivers.

A 37-year-old man from Strelcha and a 19-year-old from Plovdiv sustained various injuries and were taken to a hospital in Panagyurishte for treatment.

Firefighters, ambulance teams, and police are on site, and an investigation is underway. Traffic on the section has been stopped, with vehicles being redirected along alternative routes until the operational and investigative work is completed.

