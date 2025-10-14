60,000 Litres of Water from the State Reserve Distributed to Residents of Sveti Vlas following Recent Floods

Distribution of drinking water has begun for residents of Sveti Vlas and the holiday village of Elenite, provided by the State Reserve. The main distribution point is located in front of the town hall. Following the flash floods in the resort, tests conducted by the Regional Health Inspectorate detected the presence of bacteria in the water supply. For 11 days now, residents have been able to use the water only for household purposes.

Residents’ comments: Dimitrina: “Here – 4.5 litres. How long will this water last? I guess about 10 days.”

Maria, Sveti Vlas: “There are two of us and I’m not sure how long it will last. At least it’s provided, that’s something.” Officials’ statements: Katya Krumova, Sveti Vlas Municipality: “38,340 litres of water have arrived. We’ve allocated it for the kindergarten, the school, and local residents. Each household will receive an amount based on the number of family members – roughly 5 litres per person. We’ll see how distribution goes today, and if needed, more water will be provided.” Residents’ reactions: Dobrina Stoyanova: “We are pensioners with small pensions. We spend on water, on medicines, on many things.”

Rosa Pesheva: “Thanks to the people delivering the water for those who cannot come themselves, because many cannot get it.”

The distribution started around 10:00 a.m. at the square in front of the town hall, where pallets of bottled mineral water have been set up. Another distribution point has been established at the entrance to Elenite.

Approximately 6,000 residents of Sveti Vlas and Elenite are expected to receive bottles of water in 1.5-litre and 10-litre containers today, with a total of slightly over 38,000 litres provided. The aid was arranged by Council of Ministers’ decision at the request of the Burgas regional governor to help address the consequences of the crisis.

According to the Burgas Regional Administration, follow-up water tests after the floods continue to show deviations from safety standards in Sveti Vlas and Elenite. The water remains unsafe for drinking due to the presence of E. coli bacteria.





