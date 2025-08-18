БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
71-Year-Old Man in Coma after Falling from a Horse in Aytos

Снимка: БТА

A 71-year-old man from Aytos is in a coma and in critical condition following a serious horse-riding accident. On 16 August at around 5:55 pm, the man fell from the horse near the former military factory outside the town and was subsequently dragged by the animal.

When found, he was unconscious and unresponsive, with multiple visible abrasions on his body. He was immediately taken to hospital and admitted to the intensive care unit with a diagnosis of polytrauma. Doctors are currently fighting to save his life.

A pre-trial investigation has been opened by the Aytos Police Department. Authorities are examining the scene and investigating the circumstances that led to the tragic accident.

