78-Year-Old Woman from Burgas Dies of Legionnaires’ Disease

A 78-year-old woman from the coastal city of Burgas has died from Legionnaires’ disease, believed to have been contracted during a trip to Turkey. This is the first reported case in Bulgaria this year, following 17 cases reported in 2025.

The woman had pre-existing medical conditions and initially received treatment at home. In early February, she was admitted to the intensive care unit of the General Hospital in Burgas with bilateral pneumonia.

Dr. Miroslava Kiselkova, Director of the Infectious Disease Surveillance Directorate at the Regional Health Inspectorate in Burgas, said: “A rapid urinary antigen test for Legionella pneumophila was performed, which came back positive. This result was confirmed at the National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases. We know she had travelled to Turkey on a tour, so it is assumed she was infected there.”

Despite treatment, the woman passed away. Specialists note that Legionnaires’ disease can present as a mild flu-like illness or as severe pneumonia. Infection occurs through inhalation of aerosols contaminated with Legionella bacteria.

Prof. Todor Kantardzhiev, microbiologist and former director of the National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases, explained: “When a water installation has not been used for several days, turning on a shower or tap can produce an infectious aerosol. Inhalation can trigger severe pneumonia, which can be fatal for elderly individuals.”

Regular maintenance of plumbing systems reduces the risk of bacterial growth.

Dr. Kiselkova advised: “Showerheads and tap nozzles should be disinfected, for example, once a month. Stagnant water should be avoided—this is very important.” Prof. Kantardzhiev emphasised: “The source of Legionella contamination must be identified to prevent multiple cases in large residential buildings.”

Legionnaires’ disease is not transmitted from person to person and is treated with specific antibiotics.