79th International Technical Fair Opens in Plovdiv

Снимка: BTA

The 79th edition of the International Technical Fair opened in Plovdiv on September 24. The focus of the exhibition is on innovations in construction, energy renovation, and the application of artificial intelligence and digital technologies.

This year, the fair is held in partnership with the Bulgarian-Chinese Chamber of Commerce. The largest participation comes from exhibitors from Turkey, the Czech Republic, and China.

At the official opening, Deputy Minister of Innovations and Technologies Doncho Barbalov highlighted that Bulgarian industry is performing very well, and expectations are that additional business opportunities will emerge following the country’s official entry into the Eurozone on 1 January 2026.

photo by BTA

Doncho Barbalov, Deputy Minister of Economy and Innovations:
"The economy is performing well, but there is still much to be done. This is one of the tasks of the ministry through the industrialisation strategy being prepared for a five-year period. We are monitoring key costs for production, materials, and fuel. At this stage, in recent weeks, the situation has been stable and compared to 2024, costs have not changed, and some are even lower. So, we have all the prerequisites for a successful year. Regarding production costs, the upcoming Eurozone membership and future membership in the OIRS are also positive factors in terms of market prospects."

IMF Mission Recommends Bulgaria Shift from Flat to Progressive Tax System
IMF Mission Recommends Bulgaria Shift from Flat to Progressive Tax System
