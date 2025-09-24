79th International Technical Fair Opens in Plovdiv

The 79th edition of the International Technical Fair opened in Plovdiv on September 24. The focus of the exhibition is on innovations in construction, energy renovation, and the application of artificial intelligence and digital technologies.

This year, the fair is held in partnership with the Bulgarian-Chinese Chamber of Commerce. The largest participation comes from exhibitors from Turkey, the Czech Republic, and China.

At the official opening, Deputy Minister of Innovations and Technologies Doncho Barbalov highlighted that Bulgarian industry is performing very well, and expectations are that additional business opportunities will emerge following the country’s official entry into the Eurozone on 1 January 2026.

photo by BTA