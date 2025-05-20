БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
3
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Решава ли се дългосрочно проблемът с транспорта на София...
Чете се за: 04:10 мин.
Наталия Киселова: Сезирането на КС от президента няма да...
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
Преди матурите: Как протича подготовката?
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

A Baby of the Endangered Addax Antelope Born at Sofia Zoo (see pics)

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
EN
Запази
бебе застрашения вид антилопа адакс роди софийския зоопарк снимки

A baby addax antelope—one of the world’s most critically endangered species—has been born this year at the Sofia Zoo. The newborn can now be seen in the "Herbivores" section of the zoo.

The addax (Addax nasomaculatus), native to the Sahara Desert, primarily feeds on grasses, as well as the leaves of shrubs and herbs. Exceptionally well-adapted to arid desert environments, the addax is capable of surviving for extended periods without direct access to water. Its natural habitat includes arid regions, semi-deserts, and rocky or sandy deserts.

Once widespread across North Africa, the addax historically ranged through Chad, Mauritania, and Niger. A significant population decline began to be recorded in the early 19th century. Today, the species is considered extinct in the wild in Algeria, Egypt, Libya, Sudan, and Western Sahara, though it has been reintroduced in Morocco and Tunisia.

The species is listed as critically endangered, with only a few dozen wild individuals remaining, according to the zoo.

Photos by Hristina Filipova, Sofia Zoo

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

По време на блокадата: Столичанин дари 5000 лв. на таксиметрова компания, за да вози безплатно
1
По време на блокадата: Столичанин дари 5000 лв. на таксиметрова...
Васил Терзиев: "Благодаря, София"
2
Васил Терзиев: "Благодаря, София"
Блокадата в София падна, транспортът тръгва от утре
3
Блокадата в София падна, транспортът тръгва от утре
Тръмп пред лидерите на ЕС: Преговорите за мир между Русия и Украйна ще започнат незабавно
4
Тръмп пред лидерите на ЕС: Преговорите за мир между Русия и Украйна...
Все по-близо до еврозоната: България отговоря на всички критерии за влизане към началото на месец май
5
Все по-близо до еврозоната: България отговоря на всички критерии за...
За края на една война: Русия е готова да работи с Украйна над меморандум за бъдещ мирен договор
6
За края на една война: Русия е готова да работи с Украйна над...

Най-четени

Протестът на наземния градски транспорт в София продължава в петък, метро ще има
1
Протестът на наземния градски транспорт в София продължава в петък,...
Терзиев: Ще мобилизираме целия ресурс на Столична община за безпроблемното провеждане на матурите
2
Терзиев: Ще мобилизираме целия ресурс на Столична община за...
Наземният градски транспорт в София няма да се движи и след 12.00 часа, обявиха синдикатите
3
Наземният градски транспорт в София няма да се движи и след 12.00...
Ще се движи ли утре градският транспорт в София - решението се очаква тази вечер
4
Ще се движи ли утре градският транспорт в София - решението се...
Държавата осигурява допълнителни 15 млн. лв. за столичния градски транспорт
5
Държавата осигурява допълнителни 15 млн. лв. за столичния градски...
Транспортната стачка в София: И кметът, и шофьорите не отстъпват от позициите си
6
Транспортната стачка в София: И кметът, и шофьорите не отстъпват от...

More from: Bulgaria

Fire Burned Bungalows Near Kosata Beach in Pomorie (PHOTOS)
Fire Burned Bungalows Near Kosata Beach in Pomorie (PHOTOS)
From President Radev’s Visit to Tokyo: Japanese Business Shows Growing Interest in Bulgaria From President Radev’s Visit to Tokyo: Japanese Business Shows Growing Interest in Bulgaria
Чете се за: 03:10 мин.
Four Arrested in Sandanski in Joint Operation Investigating EU Funds Misuse Four Arrested in Sandanski in Joint Operation Investigating EU Funds Misuse
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
Bulgaria Has the Highest Mortality Rate in Europe Bulgaria Has the Highest Mortality Rate in Europe
Чете се за: 02:12 мин.
Sofia Underground to Operate on May 20 with Additional Trains Sofia Underground to Operate on May 20 with Additional Trains
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
Trams, Buses, and Trolleybuses Resume Scheduled Service in Sofia Following Six-Day Strike Trams, Buses, and Trolleybuses Resume Scheduled Service in Sofia Following Six-Day Strike
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.

Водещи новини

Заради аферата "Huawei": Никола Минчев е готов да даде имунитета си като евродепутат
Заради аферата "Huawei": Никола Минчев е готов да даде...
Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
По света
Европрокуратурата и ГДБОП влязоха в Общинската служба по земеделие в Сандански Европрокуратурата и ГДБОП влязоха в Общинската служба по земеделие в Сандански
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
У нас
Пожар изпепели бунгала край плаж Косата в Поморие (СНИМКИ) Пожар изпепели бунгала край плаж Косата в Поморие (СНИМКИ)
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
У нас
От визатата на президента Радев в Токио: Японският бизнес проявява все по-голям интерес към България От визатата на президента Радев в Токио: Японският бизнес проявява все по-голям интерес към България
Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
По света
Над 50 000 зрелостници се явяват на матурата по български език и...
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
У нас
Васил Терзиев: Готвят ни следващата криза, по-голяма от тази с...
Чете се за: 02:10 мин.
У нас
Франция, Великобритания и Канада втвърдиха тона спрямо Израел
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
По света
Проверка на факти: Зеленият ток ли доведе до кризата в Испания?
Чете се за: 08:52 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ