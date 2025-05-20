A Baby of the Endangered Addax Antelope Born at Sofia Zoo (see pics)

A baby addax antelope—one of the world’s most critically endangered species—has been born this year at the Sofia Zoo. The newborn can now be seen in the "Herbivores" section of the zoo.

The addax (Addax nasomaculatus), native to the Sahara Desert, primarily feeds on grasses, as well as the leaves of shrubs and herbs. Exceptionally well-adapted to arid desert environments, the addax is capable of surviving for extended periods without direct access to water. Its natural habitat includes arid regions, semi-deserts, and rocky or sandy deserts.

Once widespread across North Africa, the addax historically ranged through Chad, Mauritania, and Niger. A significant population decline began to be recorded in the early 19th century. Today, the species is considered extinct in the wild in Algeria, Egypt, Libya, Sudan, and Western Sahara, though it has been reintroduced in Morocco and Tunisia.

The species is listed as critically endangered, with only a few dozen wild individuals remaining, according to the zoo.

Photos by Hristina Filipova, Sofia Zoo