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ИЗВЕСТИЯ

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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

About 300 People Evacuated Following the Explosions at the Military Factory near Tryavna

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Чете се за: 03:12 мин.
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Запази

Teams from the Regional Inspectorate of Environment and Water will measure smoke levels and air quality

около 300 души евакуирани взривовете военния завод трявна
Снимка: БТА

Around 300 people have been evacuated following the explosions in the area of the military plant near Tryavna (central Bulgaria). There are no reports of injuries or fatalities. Firefighters, police and teams from the regional directorate of the Ministry of the Interior are currently at the scene. The area has been cordoned off, and air pollution levels are expected to be measured.

The explosion occurred shortly before 11.00am and was felt more than 15 kilometres deep into the Tryavna area in the central Balkan Mountains. People in the area said the blast was so powerful that it shook windows and furniture in their homes.

The national BG-ALERT early warning system is expected to be activated. Tryavna Mayor Dencho Minev announced this on Facebook.

Kristina Sidorova, Governor of Gabrovo district: “The most important information at the moment is that around 300 people who work in this section of the plant have been evacuated. Everyone has been evacuated; there are no injuries and no fatalities.”

Fire fighters and police teams are at the scene monitoring the situation. There is a cloud of smoke, and teams are expected to be sent to measure the levels of smoke and air quality.

“At present, all measures have been taken in accordance with the plans we have for responding to such a situation.”

There is still no official information about what exactly caused the explosion.

“There will be an investigation. At present, we are talking about a vehicle, but the details will be clarified once the investigative work has been completed.”

Traffic in the area is restricted and checkpoints have been set up. The authorities are urging people living in the area not to approach the scene of the incident, to close the windows of their homes and to follow safety instructions.

It is also expected to become clear whether there has been any air pollution, and the necessary measures will be taken to prevent further explosions.

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