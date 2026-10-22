Acting Chief Prosecutor Vanya Stefanova Seeks to Lift the Immunity of MP Bozhidar Bozhanov

Acting Prosecutor General Vanya Stefanova has requested the lifting of the immunity of Bozhidar Bozhanov, deputy chairman of the parliamentary group of Democratic Bulgaria (DB). He is accused of an offence committed in office. The criminal proceedings have been suspended because of the immunity Bozhanov acquired following the latest parliamentary elections. Once his immunity is lifted, the Sofia City Court (SCC) will be able to resume the proceedings, the Prosecutor’s Office has explained.

In response, Bozhanov wrote that he would waive his immunity as soon as the request was formally submitted to the National Assembly. He noted that the case dates back a year and a half. He had therefore asked for a request to lift his immunity to be submitted as early as the beginning of September. He added that it was in his interest for what he described as a fabricated case to collapse in court as quickly as possible.

Bozhanov pointed out that Prosecutor General Vanya Stefanova had decided to request the lifting of his immunity on her last working day and three days before the presidential election, in order to turn the case into a news story.