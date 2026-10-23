After Incident between Protection Service Officer and Journalist: The Officer Gave Testimony at Military Prosecutor's Office

Martin Varadinov, a security officer with the National Service for Protection (NSP), voluntarily went to the Military Prosecutor’s Office to give testimony in connection with the case involving journalist Sonya Koltuklieva, BNT has learnt.

Thirty minutes after midnight, he was led out of the Military Prosecutor’s Office building in handcuffs. A “Military Police” vehicle was parked outside.

Martin Varadinov is a former football referee.

The National Service for Protection leadership has taken all necessary steps to establish the full facts of the case, the service said earlier.

An immediate and thorough investigation has been ordered into the actions of the protection service personnel that led to this incident. Should any actions be found to have been inconsistent with the requirements arising from the situation, the strictest measures will be taken.

At the same time, the National Service for Protection called for respect for the inviolability of the persons under its protection and reminded the public that any attempts to violate this inviolability require the NSP officers to take action in accordance with the law.