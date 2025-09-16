Airport Workers in Varna and Burgas Launch Protests

Workers at Varna and Burgas airports are initiating symbolic protest actions.

The reason is the failure to meet their demands for the payment of bonuses for the past three months, during which the workload was significantly increased.

Employees at both airports are also calling for salary increases.

The protest will begin symbolically tomorrow, with staff wearing protest badges on their uniforms and displaying slogans on airport vehicles.

Georgi Nikolov, Chairman of the Transport Workers’ Federation at "Podkrepa" trade union: