Airport Workers in Varna and Burgas Launch Protests

What are their demands?
Workers at Varna and Burgas airports are initiating symbolic protest actions.
The reason is the failure to meet their demands for the payment of bonuses for the past three months, during which the workload was significantly increased.
Employees at both airports are also calling for salary increases.
The protest will begin symbolically tomorrow, with staff wearing protest badges on their uniforms and displaying slogans on airport vehicles.
Georgi Nikolov, Chairman of the Transport Workers’ Federation at "Podkrepa" trade union:
“The protesting workers who signed the petition represent 77% of the staff at Varna Airport. At Burgas, a petition to join us is underway. Ground handling, check-in, coordination, ramp agents, drivers, workshop staff, and aircraft cleaners – all colleagues have signed. If at least some of our demands are not met – including higher wages, improved working conditions, leave, and rest periods – we will be forced to escalate to strike action.”