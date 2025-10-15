БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
1
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Взривове са предшествали пожара в "Стомана...
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

All Reinforced Concrete Panels Installed in the Section under Repair of 'Danube Bridge' at Ruse

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
EN
Запази
монтираха всички стоманобетонни панели участъка ремонт дунав мост русе

All 128 reinforced concrete panels have been installed in the section of the “Danube Bridge” near Ruse that is currently closed for major repairs. The replacement work has been completed along the entire 320-metre stretch in the direction of Romania, where construction and installation works are now underway, the Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA) said on October 15.

Last week, work focused on filling the longitudinal joints with concrete. Reinforcement and bolt anchors for securing the new panels were installed, and shotcrete was applied to the bridge supports.

In the coming days, the installation of cornice elements and the removal of the old drainage system will take place. Work will also continue on the reinforcement for the concrete filling of the longitudinal joint between the left and right lanes, as well as on the bridge’s drainage outlets.

RIA reminded that the repair works on the Danube Bridge are carried out daily during daylight hours, depending on weather conditions. The workflow is organised so that vehicles can continue to pass in both directions on the lane where no work is being carried out.

The Bulgarian section of the bridge is 1.057 kilometres long. So far, 413 metres of it have undergone major repairs.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Делян Пеевски: Подкрепям думите на Борисов - настъпи преломен момент за управлението
1
Делян Пеевски: Подкрепям думите на Борисов - настъпи преломен...
Испания надигра България и постигна нова разгромна победа
2
Испания надигра България и постигна нова разгромна победа
12-годишното момче от инцидента с тротинетка край Несебър е било без каска
3
12-годишното момче от инцидента с тротинетка край Несебър е било...
"Това е нашият свещеник - искаме си го": Хората на Челопечене отправиха молба към патриарх Даниил
4
"Това е нашият свещеник - искаме си го": Хората на...
Отново агресия срещу медици – нападение в Спешна помощ в Разлог
5
Отново агресия срещу медици – нападение в Спешна помощ в Разлог
Трус във властта: Ще има ли преформатиране на управляващата коалиция?
6
Трус във властта: Ще има ли преформатиране на управляващата коалиция?

Най-четени

Тежка загуба за България в дебюта на новия селекционер Александър Димитров
1
Тежка загуба за България в дебюта на новия селекционер Александър...
Катастрофата с АТВ в Слънчев бряг: Обвиняемият Никола Бургазлиев поиска разследването да започне отначало
2
Катастрофата с АТВ в Слънчев бряг: Обвиняемият Никола Бургазлиев...
Делян Пеевски: Подкрепям думите на Борисов - настъпи преломен момент за управлението
3
Делян Пеевски: Подкрепям думите на Борисов - настъпи преломен...
Линейките на Спешна помощ отказват да обслужват селата в Карловско
4
Линейките на Спешна помощ отказват да обслужват селата в Карловско
Александър Александров: Националният отбор е отражение на клубния футбол, прекалено много чужденци играят
5
Александър Александров: Националният отбор е отражение на клубния...
Испания надигра България и постигна нова разгромна победа
6
Испания надигра България и постигна нова разгромна победа

More from: Bulgaria

Four Arrested for Money Laundering Linked to Sports Betting
Four Arrested for Money Laundering Linked to Sports Betting
Online Scams: Fake Police Officers Threaten Legal Action for Cybercrimes, Demand €8,500 Fine Online Scams: Fake Police Officers Threaten Legal Action for Cybercrimes, Demand €8,500 Fine
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
Protest in Support of Detained Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev Held Outside City Hall Protest in Support of Detained Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev Held Outside City Hall
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
12-Year-Old Boy in Coma after E-Scooter Accident near Nesebar – Was Not Wearing a Helmet 12-Year-Old Boy in Coma after E-Scooter Accident near Nesebar – Was Not Wearing a Helmet
Чете се за: 03:57 мин.
Most Hotels in Bansko Ski Resort Already Half Booked for New Year’s Holidays Most Hotels in Bansko Ski Resort Already Half Booked for New Year’s Holidays
Чете се за: 03:57 мин.
Justice Minister Seeks Disciplinary Action Against Four Notaries Justice Minister Seeks Disciplinary Action Against Four Notaries
Чете се за: 05:15 мин.

Водещи новини

Взривове са предшествали пожара в "Стомана Индъстри" в Перник?
Взривове са предшествали пожара в "Стомана Индъстри" в...
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
У нас
Нестабилни в единството: Ще има ли прегрупиране на играчите във властта? (ОБЗОР) Нестабилни в единството: Ще има ли прегрупиране на играчите във властта? (ОБЗОР)
Чете се за: 07:25 мин.
У нас
Напрежение пред сградата на МВР в София заради протест на БОЕЦ (СНИМКИ и ВИДЕО) Напрежение пред сградата на МВР в София заради протест на БОЕЦ (СНИМКИ и ВИДЕО)
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
У нас
НАТО засилва защитата срещу дронове НАТО засилва защитата срещу дронове
Чете се за: 02:12 мин.
По света
Отново агресия срещу медици – нападение в Спешна помощ в Разлог
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
У нас
Делото за малтретирания Адриан: Майката договори 2 години условно
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
Сигурност и правосъдие
"Няма храна, няма вода, няма жилища" - ще влезе ли...
Чете се за: 04:10 мин.
По света
Ценности и доблест: Божидара и Стилиян от Шумен, които намериха...
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ