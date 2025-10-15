All Reinforced Concrete Panels Installed in the Section under Repair of 'Danube Bridge' at Ruse

All 128 reinforced concrete panels have been installed in the section of the “Danube Bridge” near Ruse that is currently closed for major repairs. The replacement work has been completed along the entire 320-metre stretch in the direction of Romania, where construction and installation works are now underway, the Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA) said on October 15.

Last week, work focused on filling the longitudinal joints with concrete. Reinforcement and bolt anchors for securing the new panels were installed, and shotcrete was applied to the bridge supports.

In the coming days, the installation of cornice elements and the removal of the old drainage system will take place. Work will also continue on the reinforcement for the concrete filling of the longitudinal joint between the left and right lanes, as well as on the bridge’s drainage outlets.

RIA reminded that the repair works on the Danube Bridge are carried out daily during daylight hours, depending on weather conditions. The workflow is organised so that vehicles can continue to pass in both directions on the lane where no work is being carried out.

The Bulgarian section of the bridge is 1.057 kilometres long. So far, 413 metres of it have undergone major repairs.