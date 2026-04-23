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Anthrax Outbreak in Silistra: Is There a Rrisk of Spread?

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Чете се за: 03:40 мин.
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заради антракса силистренско проверяват ферми превоз животни разградско

Dr Sabina Yotkova, director of the Regional Food Safety Directorate in Razgrad, has rejected the possibility that the meat discovered in the village of Lavino, Razgrad district, was intended for personal consumption, and has provided updated information on the case.

“In the course of an epizootic investigation in the outbreak area, it was established that there is evidence of a person who transported live animals, possibly infected with anthrax. The person has been identified. He has a livestock holding in the village of Lavino, Isperih municipality, as well as a registered address in the same municipality,” Dr Yotkova said.

She added that, in cooperation with the Ministry of Interior, inspections were carried out both at the individual’s private home and at the livestock holding.

“Quantities of preserved meat were found in his private home, which have been impounded. Samples have been taken and sent to a laboratory in Sofia for testing,” she said.

Dr Yotkova stated that the results are expected by the end of the week.

She has rejected claims that the quantity of meat discovered could have been intended for personal consumption.

“What we established at the livestock holding is an illegal slaughterhouse. It is not registered. It is clearly a matter of premises used for slaughtering animals and storing meat. I would not say that this is for personal consumption, but all the data will be further clarified,” Dr Yotkova said.

She declined to comment on whether the meat had already reached the market, stressing that this falls within the competence of the Ministry of Interior, and added that there had been no reports so far of an illegal slaughterhouse.

She also noted that inspections are ongoing.

“Today, colleagues from the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency will carry out a full inventory of livestock holdings in the village of Lavino. Owners will be notified and biosecurity measures will be strengthened. We continue to work in coordination with the district governor, the Ministry of Interior and local authorities. We are in constant communication. It has been established that the movements of four vehicles belonging to the individual from Lavino have been traced. Two of them were detected between Dulovo and Shumen, and a third was travelling towards Varna,” she said.

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