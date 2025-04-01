БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
April Fools' Day

денят шегата

April 1st is the April Fools' Day.

Today the House of Humour and Satire in Gabrovo celebrates its 53rd birthday. The programme offers entertainment for both children and adults. This evening, the fourth national exhibition of Bulgarian comics will be inaugurated.

April 1st is an opportunity to meet the people who have done everything possible in the service of laughter, as announced by the museum.

Today, Gabrovo also reminds us of the museum’s motto, bequeathed by the great satirist Radoy Ralin: "The world has survived because it laughed."

In the village of Baylovo, Gorna Malina municipality, there will also be a celebration of the Day of Humour and Jokes under the title "He who laughs lives long". The festival takes place annually on 1 April and aims to preserve and promote folk traditions, Bulgarian folk and contemporary humour.

