Archaeological Discovery: Inscription Confirms Temple Dedicated to Hercules in Heraclea Sintica

A newly discovered stone inscription in the ancient city of Heraclea Sintica has confirmed archaeologists’ hypothesis that the building being excavated since last year to the east of the central square is a temple dedicated to Hercules.

The text was translated by specialists from Sofia University. It reads:

“Antigonus – to Hercules Kynagidas the Hunter.”

The inscription was likely part of an altar situated in front of the temple.

According to the head of the excavations, Prof Lyudmil Vagalinski, the cult of Hercules the Hunter was widespread in ancient Macedonia, where rulers linked their lineage to the mythical hero and regarded hunting as an important part of their culture.

The discovery provides the first direct evidence of the building’s purpose and confirms the existence of a sanctuary dedicated to Hercules in the ancient city.