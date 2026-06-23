Archaeologists Uncover Floor Mosaic in Temple of Heracles at Heraclea Sintica near Petrich

Archaeologists have discovered a floor mosaic in the Temple of Heracles in the ancient city of Heraclea Sintica near Petrich.

According to Prof. Lyudmil Vagalinski, who leads the team, the find is among the most interesting of the season, as it adds further information about the layout and development of the temple complex. A section of a richly decorated mosaic has been uncovered, which is believed to have covered the entire temple and served as a key element of its interior.

The preserved fragments display four colours and a variety of geometric ornaments, although much of the flooring has been destroyed. Despite significant damage over the centuries, archaeologists have managed to document sufficient elements to allow a reconstruction of its original appearance. According to specialists, the mosaic once covered a considerably larger area and was an important part of the building’s interior.

The discovery is also significant for comparison with other mosaics in the area, including previously known finds from different construction phases of the complex.

Excavations around the temple will continue in the coming weeks. The team expects that further uncovered areas will reveal additional parts of the architectural ensemble, which may shed more light on the history of the ancient city and its cult complex.

Source: BTA