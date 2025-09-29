БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Assen Vassilev Elected as Chairman of "We Continue the Change"

Kiril Petkov and Lena Borislavova will be part of the National Council of the party.

асен василев избран председател bdquoпродължаваме промянатаldquo

The only nominee Assen Vassilev was unanimously elected chairman of "We Continue the Change" by the General Assembly of the party on September 28.

He will have one deputy chairman, who will be elected later by the National Council. Assen Vasilev, together with Kiril Petkov, had served as co-chair of the party since its inception.

All 289 delegates at the General Assembly unanimously supported Assen Vassilev.

Asen Vasilev – Chairman of “We Continue the Change”:

“I want to sincerely thank you for your trust, and as I promised, we will fight to the very end. One thing I have learned in life is that a single person cannot go far. You need a team!”

In the new Executive Board, three members come from the previous leadership, while ten are new. Among them is Varna’s mayor, Blagomir Kotsev, who is currently in custody, but his position remains secured within the ranks of “We Continue the Change.” Lena Borislavova, however, will no longer be part of the inner leadership team. Both she and Kiril Petkov will remain members of the party’s National Council.

The delegates also adopted a platform focusing on several areas, including competitive business, income for young families and pensioners, education, healthcare, justice, and freedom.

Asen Vasilev – Chairman of “We Continue the Change”:
“‘We Continue the Change’ sets a clear course towards the heart of Europe for a free, wealthy, and prosperous Bulgaria – a country where we are proud of our past, happy in the present, and confident about the future.”

The General Assembly also elected an Ethics Commission, which will have the authority to investigate reports of violations and take necessary action. Regarding the no-confidence motion prepared by “Vazrazhdane” over the water crisis, Asen Vasilev stated that the previous leadership had decided to support it in the plenary hall if it came to a vote. The new leadership will additionally decide whether to provide signatures for the motion.

Последвайте ни

