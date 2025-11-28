БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Authorities Started Assessment of Damages from Heavy Rains in Southwestern Bulgaria

The state of emergency in the municipalities of Petrich, Sandanski, Simitli and Strumyani remains in force

Снимка: BTA

The state of emergency in the municipalities of Petrich, Sandanski, Simitli and Strumyani, declared because of the heavy rains, remains in force. Today, the authorities started assessing the damage. Residents of the villages most affected by the water disaster continue to suspect that the cause of the disaster was an unauthorised release of dams.

The village of Novo Delchevo is among the worst affected in the Sandanski region. Alongside Simitli and Sandanski, a state of emergency has also been declared in Strumyani and Petrich. Earlier today, Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov ordered that any potential release of water from the Studena dam must take place only after coordination between all relevant institutions. The situation along the Gradevska River near Simitli has now been brought under control.

Emergency works continued for a second day in the affected villages around Sandanski. Excavators are clearing drainage channels, while residents are taking preventive measures around their homes, stacking sandbags and hoping that forecasts for further rainfall do not materialise. Ground floors and garages have been flooded, and the full scale of the damage is yet to be calculated.

Following the heavy rainfall, the ravine in the village of General Todorov near Petrich began to fill rapidly, with accumulated debris blocking the flow and causing overflow. The village narrowly avoided a major flood.

Stanislav Stankov, Mayor of General Todorov, said:
"We were lucky the rain stopped, which gave us time to react. The municipality sent an excavator that worked on site all day. I cannot yet say what the damage is, but the situation was critical. We cannot fight natural forces, but we can fight the mentality that leads people to dump rubbish where they shouldn’t."

    In contrast, the situation in Novo Delchevo remains severe, where residents are still clearing the damage inflicted on homes in the lowest part of the village.

    Sevda Gramatikova said:
    "I have no clothes left – everything is outside. These are brand-new pieces of furniture we bought only three months ago. The fridge and freezer were floating. I barely escaped – when I got out, the water was already up to my waist."

    Radostina added:
    "The entire basement, full of materials for finishing the house, is gone."

    Katerina Dzhambazova said:
    "We wanted to celebrate Christmas and New Year here. We were ready to put up the tree… unfortunately, we didn’t get the chance."

    In addition to mud and property damage, residents spoke today with anger and frustration. Many are convinced that the flooding was caused by the release of reservoir water rather than rainfall alone.

    Radostina said:
    "I don’t believe it was the rain. There’s no way this rain alone could fill the channel so suddenly."

    Aleksandrina noted:
    "The problem is wider. Apart from the lack of regular cleaning in the village, we have no drainage system to absorb heavy rainwater. We also have constant problems with the riverbank collapsing. I don’t know whether a reservoir was released or a wall broke yesterday for this water to reach us from the upper part of the village, but this was not just rainwater."

    Desislava Gramatikova added:
    "These are reservoir waters released at the worst possible time, when rainfall is already at its peak."

    Local authorities responded:

    Atanas Stoyanov, Mayor of Sandanski Municipality, said:
    "Regarding suspicions that large amounts of water were released from reservoirs, the information we have from the state irrigation company is that this is not the case. But this must certainly be investigated."

    photo by BTA

    Municipal commissions in the flood-affected settlements have started inspections and damage inventories. Necessary documents are also being prepared for submission to the Interdepartmental Commission for Disaster and Emergency Relief.

