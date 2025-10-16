Aviation and Air Force Day: Two More F-16 Fighter Jets to Arrive in the Coming Days

Two more F-16 Block 70 fighter jets are set to arrive in Bulgaria in the coming days, but for the next few months the country’s airspace will continue to be guarded by MiG-29 aircraft and pilots, Major General Nikolay Rusev, Commander of the Bulgarian Air Force, on the occasion of the Bulgarian Military Aviation Day, October 16. In the BNT morning programme "The ay Begins", Rusev identified counter-drone operations as the most pressing issue for national defence at present.

In the cockpit of a MiG-29, Nikolay Rusev performs complex tasks under high G-forces. The flight requires highly coordinated operations in a very short time.

Major General Nikolay Rusev – Commander of the Air Force:

"We have to prepare on the ground in such a way that, in the air, we are not distracted by what happened and why. We need to know exactly what the result will be."

The MiG-29 will continue flying on 24/7 duty, General Rusev emphasised. He added that Bulgaria still lacks a sufficient number of F-16 jets, trained pilots for these aircraft, and group leaders to guard Bulgarian skies and allied borders.

Major General Nikolay Rusev – Commander of the Air Force:

"In the coming days, we expect the fifth and sixth aircraft to arrive. At present, Bulgaria has six pilots trained for the F-16, of whom only two are qualified as group leaders. There must always be a group leader among the pair of pilots on duty, day and night. With only two leaders, it is impossible to carry out full operations."

Using fighter jets and anti-aircraft missile complexes are the only options for shooting down drones for now, but this is a very expensive and dangerous solution, General Rusev added. And our military is already discussing the acquisition of a special protection system.

Currently, fighter jets and anti-aircraft missile systems are the only available means to neutralise drones, but this is an expensive and risky option, General Rusev noted. The military is already discussing the acquisition of a specialised drone defence system.

And on the holiday of our Air Force today, the young pilots of Krumovo Air Base make a wish.

Major General Nikolay Rusev – Commander of the Air Force:

"This system should at least have some electromagnetic effect or be able to block the drone’s control, leaving it in place or preventing it from continuing its flight."

On Military Aviation Day, young pilots at Krumovo Air Base shared their hopes for the future.

Captain Nikola Lekov:

"We wish for more flying. We hope for new equipment to be put into service."

Their commanders uphold tradition and honour.

Lieutenant Colonel Plamen Donchev – Deputy Commander of the 24th Air Base, Krumovo:

"We are a multi-role aviation force. We do not divide ourselves."

Veterans paid tribute to the heroes of the past.

Spas Spasov – Chairman of the Bulgarian Air Force Foundation:

"Our heroes from those times truly gave their soul and heart, dedicated both to flying and to deep patriotism for Bulgaria."

The day was also marked at the Aviation Museum in Krumovo with exhibitions and film screenings.