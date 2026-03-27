БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
6
ENG
Начало Новини Избори 2026 Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Избори 2026 Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Съдът отказа предсрочно освобождаване на Евелин Банев -...
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
Подмладена България на Александър Димитров блесна срещу...
Чете се за: 07:22 мин.
Издирваният прокурорски син Васил Михайлов опитал да...
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
Министърът на културата: Има неразплатени над половин...
Чете се за: 04:17 мин.
FIFA Series 2026: България - Индонезия (промо)
Земеделският министър: Стотици тонове месо с неустановен...
Чете се за: 04:55 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

BNB Reports Growing Risks to Inflation in Bulgaria Due to the Conflict in the Middle East

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:27 мин.
EN
Запази
бнб отчита нарастващи рискове инфлацията нас заради военния конфликт близкия изток
Снимка: BGNES/archive

The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) reports growing risks to inflation in the country due to the conflict in the Middle East, which is already affecting the prices of energy commodities. The central bank’s analysis suggests that, in an unfavourable scenario, inflation in Bulgaria could accelerate significantly in the coming years, despite the current stability of monetary policy in the euro area.

The conflict in the Middle East is seen as a source of heightened uncertainty regarding the dynamics of international energy prices, and consequently the outlook for inflation in both the euro area and Bulgaria.

At present, the BNB is focusing its efforts in two main areas: contributing to the formulation of monetary policy within the Eurosystem, and analysing the potential effects on inflation in Bulgaria.

At its meeting on 18–19 March 2026, the Governing Council of the European Central Bank (ECB) decided to keep key interest rates unchanged. The decision was taken unanimously and aligns with the objective of stabilising inflation at around 2% over the medium term.

However, according to estimates by the ECB and the BNB, the conflict in the Middle East will put upward pressure on inflation in the short term, mainly through rising energy prices. In the medium term, the effects will depend on the duration and intensity of the conflict, as well as on the extent to which price shocks are passed on to final consumer prices.

The BNB has developed a baseline scenario alongside two adverse scenarios for inflation in Bulgaria. Under the central projection, average annual inflation is expected to reach 3.7% in 2026, before easing to 3.2% in both 2027 and 2028.

In a more negative scenario, inflation could be higher by 0.7 percentage points in 2026 and by up to 1.4 percentage points in 2027. Under a severely adverse scenario, the increase could reach 1.2 percentage points in 2026 and as much as 3.4 percentage points in 2027.

The central bank emphasised that these scenarios are illustrative and do not take into account potential fiscal or monetary policy measures. Their purpose is to demonstrate how external price shocks — particularly in energy commodities — can be transmitted to the Bulgarian economy.


Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Жена наръга четирима души в центъра на София
1
Жена наръга четирима души в центъра на София
Седем кучета бягат заедно и изминават километри, за да се върнат у дома
2
Седем кучета бягат заедно и изминават километри, за да се върнат у...
Издирваният прокурорски син Васил Михайлов опитал да нападне разследващ полицай от ГДБОП
3
Издирваният прокурорски син Васил Михайлов опитал да нападне...
Пътуване за никъде: Как войната промени въздушното пространство?
4
Пътуване за никъде: Как войната промени въздушното пространство?
Тръмп даде нов краен срок на Иран: Ултиматумът за удари е удължен до 6 април
5
Тръмп даде нов краен срок на Иран: Ултиматумът за удари е удължен...
Цените на петрола започнаха да падат след обявяването на 10-дневна пауза в атаките срещу Иран
6
Цените на петрола започнаха да падат след обявяването на 10-дневна...

Най-четени

Развалена храна с нов етикет: Разкриха схема за търговия с негодни хранителни продукти и чадър от институции
1
Развалена храна с нов етикет: Разкриха схема за търговия с негодни...
На прага на екокатастрофа? Морето изхвърли 9 делфина и над 300 птици от защитен вид
2
На прага на екокатастрофа? Морето изхвърли 9 делфина и над 300...
Служител от ръководството на БАБХ е опитал да осуети проверките в склада с негодни храни в Хасково
3
Служител от ръководството на БАБХ е опитал да осуети проверките в...
Танкер, натоварен със 140 000 тона петрол, е ударен при дронова атака в Черно море
4
Танкер, натоварен със 140 000 тона петрол, е ударен при дронова...
Димитър Калайджиев: Пазарът на имоти в България е в „леко плато“, предлагането остава недостатъчно
5
Димитър Калайджиев: Пазарът на имоти в България е в „леко...
Над 1 млн. фалшиви евро са открити в София
6
Над 1 млн. фалшиви евро са открити в София

More from: Economy

Up to 30% Cheaper in Greece? BNT Compares the Cost of Basic Goods in Thessaloniki and Blagoevgrad
Up to 30% Cheaper in Greece? BNT Compares the Cost of Basic Goods in Thessaloniki and Blagoevgrad
Caretaker Government Is Preparing Measures to Support Tourism Sector Amid the Crisis in the Middle East Caretaker Government Is Preparing Measures to Support Tourism Sector Amid the Crisis in the Middle East
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
Caretaker Government Approves Derogations for Deliveries of Original Parts for Kozloduy NPP from Russia Under 10 Procedures Caretaker Government Approves Derogations for Deliveries of Original Parts for Kozloduy NPP from Russia Under 10 Procedures
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
Business Calls for Support Becasue of High Fuel Prices Business Calls for Support Becasue of High Fuel Prices
Чете се за: 05:57 мин.
Bus Fares from Plovdiv to Sofia Rise by 25% Amid Fuel Price Surge Bus Fares from Plovdiv to Sofia Rise by 25% Amid Fuel Price Surge
Чете се за: 03:27 мин.
Utilities Watchdog Expresses Concern Over Potential for Sharp Increases in Gas, Heating and Electricity Prices from July Utilities Watchdog Expresses Concern Over Potential for Sharp Increases in Gas, Heating and Electricity Prices from July
Чете се за: 05:30 мин.

Водещи новини

Правосъдният министър освободи от длъжност началника на затвора в София
Правосъдният министър освободи от длъжност началника на затвора в...
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
У нас
Съдът отказа предсрочно освобождаване на Евелин Банев - Брендо Съдът отказа предсрочно освобождаване на Евелин Банев - Брендо
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
У нас
Двама отиват на съд за смъртоносния пожар в дома за възрастни в Рояк, отнел живота на девет души Двама отиват на съд за смъртоносния пожар в дома за възрастни в Рояк, отнел живота на девет души
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
Сигурност и правосъдие
Издирваният прокурорски син Васил Михайлов опитал да нападне разследващ полицай от ГДБОП Издирваният прокурорски син Васил Михайлов опитал да нападне разследващ полицай от ГДБОП
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
У нас
150 тона храни с изтекъл срок откриха в Хасково
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
У нас
Защо Техеран получи отсрочка? Тръмп определи иранците като...
Чете се за: 05:07 мин.
По света
Съдът на ЕС отхвърли искания за временно спиране на въвеждането на...
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
У нас
Операция срещу купуването на гласове в Кърджалийско, иззеха тефтери...
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ