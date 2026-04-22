БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
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Начало Новини Избори 2026 Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
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начало Новини Избори 2026 Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

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И.ф. главен прокурор Борислав Сарафов подаде оставка. Прокурорската колегия на ВСС избра Ваня Стефанова за и.ф. главен прокурор.

BNT Director General, Milena Milotinova, Opens the Third Level of “Women in Tech”

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Чете се за: 04:02 мин.
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The event will take place on 25 April (Saturday) at the University of Telecommunications and Post

милена милотинова открива третото ниво bdquoжените технологиитеldquo

Artificial intelligence is the focus of the new level of the “Women in Tech” programme. This year’s edition begins on 24 April in an in-person format at the University of Telecommunications and Post in Sofia. The programme was created to provide unemployed women seeking retraining opportunities with fully free courses to acquire basic knowledge and enhance their digital skills.

A special guest and ambassador for the 2026 initiative is Milena Milotinova, Director General of the Bulgarian National Television, who will support the cause of more active participation of women in the technology sector.

Each course lasts five weeks and includes a total of 45 teaching hours and 10 in-person sessions, held in a specially equipped classroom created entirely for the participants’ needs.

From this year, the programme now has three levels. The first includes basic digital skills training, while the second level (advanced) is aimed at women who wish to achieve a higher level of proficiency in Excel and PowerPoint. Classes for this level will be held in two groups: Friday and Monday mornings (9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.) and Saturday and Sunday afternoons (2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.).

The newly introduced level three includes working with advanced digital tools and technologies such as AI, Photoshop, Video Edit, Illustrator and basic knowledge of cyber security, for which two groups have also been set up - a Friday and Monday afternoon group (2.00 - 6.00 pm), while the Saturday and Sunday morning group (9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.) is already full.

Since its launch in December 2023, the programme has reported significant success, with more than 800 women having already completed the training free of charge.

“We, as a higher education institution, alongside our professional commitment to educating young people, also have a social responsibility, which we are happy to have fulfilled together with Huawei,” said Prof. Miglena Temelkova, Rector of the University of Telecommunications and Post.

The programme is intended for women of all ages and with varying professional backgrounds, including those with no previous experience in technology. Data shows that 70 per cent of participants in the courses so far have been over the age of 40.

The training is free of charge and conducted in an interactive format with practical tasks and a personalised approach. Lecturers are established specialists from the University of Telecommunications and Post, who support participants in building key digital skills and confidence for success in today’s technological environment. Upon successfully passing the exams, participants also receive a certificate.

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