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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

BNT Series ‘Mamnik’ Wins Three Prestigious Awards at International Film Festivals

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историята мамник заплита първа среща митичната птица разтърсващи разкрития миналото

The series “Mamnik”, following its resounding success on the airwaves of Bulgarian National Television, continues its successful journey with three prestigious awards from international film festivals.

The BNT co-production has been named Best Series at festivals in the United States, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, and has also reached the finals of the Cinema Royale Festival.

BNT is the largest producer of television cinema in Bulgaria, with the series “Mamnik” forming part of the public broadcaster’s film production portfolio.

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