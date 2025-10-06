БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Borislavova, Petkov, and Vassilev of WCC Appear Voluntarily Before Anti-Corruption Commission - No One Questioned Them

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
Чете се за: 05:45 мин.
The youth organization of "MRF-New Beginnings" organized a protest at the commission demanding its closure

Снимка: БТА

“We Continue the Change” leader Asen Vassilev, Kiril Petkov and Lena Borislavova appeared this morning, October 6, before Bulgaria’s Anti-Corruption Commission on their own initiative to give testimony related to ongoing cases involving prominent members of their party. At the same time, the youth wing of MRF – New Beginning held a protest outside the commission, calling for its closure.

Shortly after 9 a.m., Vassilev, Borislavova and Petkov entered the building of the Anti-Corruption Commission, stating that they had come voluntarily to provide testimony in the investigations concerning themselves and other figures from We Continue the Change (WCC). Their visit, however, was brief.

Asen Vassilev, Chair of We Continue the Change:
“There’s been no movement on our request to be questioned. They told us they had more important things to do than to interrogate us and that there was no issue with the mayor of Varna remaining in custody, even though both the prosecutor’s office and the court have given instructions. The Anti-Corruption Commission has ‘more important work’. They refused to question us. It’s obvious that, despite receiving their salaries, they refuse to do their job.”

It became clear that WCC had submitted a formal request on 1 October to be summoned for questioning, but the commission has not responded.

Lena Borislavova, We Continue the Change:
“Three months ago they refused to question us, and still the Anti-Corruption Commission doesn’t want to collect our statements — because they know the truth hurts.”


Kiril Petkov, We Continue the Change:
“It’s been three months, and they still haven’t called us as witnesses. We’re here to tell the truth — the truth that must be heard. These political prisoners must be released.”


While the WCC representatives were inside the building, members of the youth organisation MRF – New Beginning held a demonstration outside, making a single demand: the dissolution of the commission.

Radoslav Revanski, Deputy Chair of MRF – New Beginning and Mayor of Belitsa:
“We expect the commission to be shut down as soon as possible. Two months ago our leader, Mr Peevski, clearly stated that we want this ‘baton’ of WCC–DB to be closed, and we ask today — why is it still operating, and in whose service?”


Mehmed Vaklyov, Mayor of Yakoruda:
“Just as in 2021 they didn’t scare us, we’re saying again — we’re not afraid. It’s time the truth about the ‘Rashkov clique’, which uses the Anti-Corruption Commission as a political weapon, comes to light.”


The encounter between We Continue the Change members and the MRF – New Beginning youth activists passed without tension, despite both groups gathering outside the commission’s headquarters at the same time.

