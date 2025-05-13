Breathalyzers, Safety Inspectors, Cameras at Stations Are Among Safety Measures in Rail Transport

БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Minister Karadjhov presented safety measures in railway transport

бдж пуска директни влакове софия русе новодоставените германски вагони

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Grozdan Karadjov presented the effectiveness of the initial safety measures implemented in Bulgaria’s railway transport system, some of which have already shown positive results.

Minister Karadjov emphasized the importance of safety and the performance of personnel. He reported stricter enforcement of laws and regulatory provisions related to railway safety, and announced the creation of a database to track violations by employees both at BDZ (Bulgarian State Railways) and the National Railway Infrastructure Company (NRIC).

New alcohol breathalyzers will be purchased, ensuring that locomotives can only depart if the train drivers have not consumed alcohol.

In addition, funding is being sought for salaries of railway safety inspectors. The sector currently needs about 40 new hires in the state railway system.

Karadjov also highlighted a notable achievement: 100% of railway staff have now received full safety training.

Furthermore, over 100 surveillance cameras will be installed at train stations and some railway crossings. Procurement for the cameras has already been initiated.

“There is light at the end of the railway tunnel. I say this because the emergency measures have been 100% completed, the medium-term measures are all being implemented on schedule — and some even ahead of schedule. We are also seeing the first positive outcomes. According to statistics, the total number of incidents — both major and minor — from January to April this year has decreased by almost 40% compared to the previous six-month period,” said Minister Karadjov.

Ultimately, further safety initiatives are planned, including both six-month and two-year measures, aimed at improving safety across the entire state railway transport system.

