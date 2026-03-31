БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
3
ENG
Начало Новини Избори 2026 Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Избори 2026 Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Романът "Остайница" влезе в краткия списък на...
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
Полицията в Бургас задържа шофьор с рекордните 4,46...
Чете се за: 00:40 мин.
Футболната легенда Борислав Михайлов почина на 63-годишна...
Чете се за: 04:42 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Bulgaria’s Booker Prize Winner Georgi Gospodinov Honoured with Honorary Doctorate in Paris

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:42 мин.
EN
Запази
ново признание георги господинов центъра голямата литература стои човекът
Снимка: Mihail Ivanov, BNT

Another recognition for Bulgaria’s Booker Prize-winning author. Writer Georgi Gospodinov has been awarded the honorary title of Doctor Honoris Causa by the National Institute of Oriental Languages and Civilisations in Paris.

The author of Time Shelter has been honoured for his contribution to European and world literature. Gospodinov is also a Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters of France.

A recognition of his overall contribution, and a writer whose talent touches the reader’s soul, and who once again inspires us.

Georgi Gospodinov, writer: “The institute itself, which awards the honour with its 105 languages from around the world, is truly… as I said in my speech – an incredible hive with buzzing languages and cultures from across the world, and the recognition of a Bulgarian writer is part of the recognition of the contribution of this literature to this buzzing hive of cultures.”

The distinction is valuable not only for the Booker Prize winner. It is also a recognition of Bulgarian literature.

Georgi Gospodinov, writer: “It is a long journey that began many years ago, thanks to the translations by Marie Vrinat-Nikolov – of Natural Novel, The Physics of Sorrow, and Time Shelter. A difficult journey, which began some 20 years ago in France.”

In the troubled times we live in, Gospodinov believes that literature comes to show us that the main battle we should fight is for the human being and for humanity.

Georgi Gospodinov, writer: “Ultimately, everything comes down to that, and literature is one of the most important forces that give us an idea of this battle, because at the centre of great literature is the human being, and by saving the human, we save life.”

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Футболната легенда Борислав Михайлов почина на 63-годишна възраст
1
Футболната легенда Борислав Михайлов почина на 63-годишна възраст
Кола пропадна в дупка от ВиК авария в пловдивския квартал "Столипиново"
2
Кола пропадна в дупка от ВиК авария в пловдивския квартал...
Бащата на починалото дете в болница в Добрич: Надявам се единствено да има справедливост
3
Бащата на починалото дете в болница в Добрич: Надявам се единствено...
Янкулов предлага на прокурорската колегия на ВСС да освободи от длъжност Сарафов за дисциплинарни нарушения
4
Янкулов предлага на прокурорската колегия на ВСС да освободи от...
Българската национална телевизия променя програмата си в памет на Борислав Михайлов
5
Българската национална телевизия променя програмата си в памет на...
Полицията в Бургас задържа шофьор с рекордните 4,46 промила зад волана
6
Полицията в Бургас задържа шофьор с рекордните 4,46 промила зад волана

Най-четени

Танкер, натоварен със 140 000 тона петрол, е ударен при дронова атака в Черно море
1
Танкер, натоварен със 140 000 тона петрол, е ударен при дронова...
Футболната легенда Борислав Михайлов почина на 63-годишна възраст
2
Футболната легенда Борислав Михайлов почина на 63-годишна възраст
Издирваният прокурорски син Васил Михайлов опитал да нападне разследващ полицай от ГДБОП
3
Издирваният прокурорски син Васил Михайлов опитал да нападне...
В кърджалийското село Звиница всички щъркелови гнезда вече са пълни
4
В кърджалийското село Звиница всички щъркелови гнезда вече са пълни
В знак на благодарност: Кръстиха спасеното в кърджалийско агне на Мариана Векилска
5
В знак на благодарност: Кръстиха спасеното в кърджалийско агне на...
Седем кучета бягат заедно и изминават километри, за да се върнат у дома
6
Седем кучета бягат заедно и изминават километри, за да се върнат у...

More from: Culture

National Palace of Culture Marks 45th Anniversary with Gala Celebration
National Palace of Culture Marks 45th Anniversary with Gala Celebration
26th Edition of the European Music Festival Begins in Sofia 26th Edition of the European Music Festival Begins in Sofia
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
Third Cyrillic Forum Concludes - President Iotova: The Life of the Cyrillic Alphabet Will Continue Into the Digital Age Third Cyrillic Forum Concludes - President Iotova: The Life of the Cyrillic Alphabet Will Continue Into the Digital Age
Чете се за: 02:25 мин.
President Iotova: Reconciliation and Forgiveness Are the Only Path to a Better Future for Our Children President Iotova: Reconciliation and Forgiveness Are the Only Path to a Better Future for Our Children
Чете се за: 03:10 мин.
President: 'Bulgaria is the Birthplace and Guardian of the Sacred Cyrillic Alphabet' President: 'Bulgaria is the Birthplace and Guardian of the Sacred Cyrillic Alphabet'
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
Retro Train Featuring Bulgaria’s Oldest Steam Locomotive to Travel to Bankya on Lazarus Saturday Retro Train Featuring Bulgaria’s Oldest Steam Locomotive to Travel to Bankya on Lazarus Saturday
Чете се за: 02:50 мин.

Водещи новини

Футболната легенда Борислав Михайлов почина на 63-годишна възраст
Футболната легенда Борислав Михайлов почина на 63-годишна възраст
Чете се за: 04:42 мин.
Български футбол
Президентът Йотова: Подписването на споразумението в Киев е неадекватно Президентът Йотова: Подписването на споразумението в Киев е неадекватно
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
У нас
Удари или сделка: Възможно ли е войната да свърши на шестата седмица? Удари или сделка: Възможно ли е войната да свърши на шестата седмица?
Чете се за: 04:47 мин.
По света
Романът "Остайница" влезе в краткия списък на "Международен Букър" Романът "Остайница" влезе в краткия списък на "Международен Букър"
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
У нас
Правосъдният министър Янкулов сезира Прокурорската колегия за...
Чете се за: 06:32 мин.
У нас
Митове за ваксината срещу морбили - псевдофакти и манипулации...
Чете се за: 03:32 мин.
У нас
Обрат в делото: Ключов свидетел без спомен за катастрофата с АТВ в...
Чете се за: 03:12 мин.
У нас
Ново признание за Георги Господинов: "В центъра на голямата...
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ