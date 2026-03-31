Bulgaria’s Booker Prize Winner Georgi Gospodinov Honoured with Honorary Doctorate in Paris

Another recognition for Bulgaria’s Booker Prize-winning author. Writer Georgi Gospodinov has been awarded the honorary title of Doctor Honoris Causa by the National Institute of Oriental Languages and Civilisations in Paris.

The author of Time Shelter has been honoured for his contribution to European and world literature. Gospodinov is also a Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters of France.

A recognition of his overall contribution, and a writer whose talent touches the reader’s soul, and who once again inspires us.

Georgi Gospodinov, writer: “The institute itself, which awards the honour with its 105 languages from around the world, is truly… as I said in my speech – an incredible hive with buzzing languages and cultures from across the world, and the recognition of a Bulgarian writer is part of the recognition of the contribution of this literature to this buzzing hive of cultures.”

The distinction is valuable not only for the Booker Prize winner. It is also a recognition of Bulgarian literature.

Georgi Gospodinov, writer: “It is a long journey that began many years ago, thanks to the translations by Marie Vrinat-Nikolov – of Natural Novel, The Physics of Sorrow, and Time Shelter. A difficult journey, which began some 20 years ago in France.”

In the troubled times we live in, Gospodinov believes that literature comes to show us that the main battle we should fight is for the human being and for humanity.