Bulgaria’s New Political Season Begins as President Prepares to Hand Over First Government-Forminhg Mandate

The start of the new political season is under way in Bulgaria, with President Rumen Radev expected to hand over the first mandate to seek to form a government. The head of state has already announced that the mandate will be handed over in January.

Under the Constitution, the first mandate to form a new government must be given to the largest political force in the 51st National Assembly – GERB–UDF. The party will have seven days to fulfil the mandate. If it fails, the second-largest parliamentary group, We Continue the Change–Democratic Bulgaria, will be next in line and will also have exactly one week to propose a new government.

If this attempt is unsuccessful as well, the President may award the mandate to a parliamentary group of his choosing. For this third mandate, the Constitution does not explicitly set a deadline for completion.

Should all attempts to form a new regular government fail, the President is required to appoint a caretaker government, with a prime minister selected from a predefined group of eligible individuals – the so-called “house book”. He must also call new parliamentary elections.

