Bulgaria’s New Political Season Begins as President Prepares to Hand Over First Government-Forminhg Mandate

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
Чете се за: 02:42 мин.
старт новия политически сезон

The start of the new political season is under way in Bulgaria, with President Rumen Radev expected to hand over the first mandate to seek to form a government. The head of state has already announced that the mandate will be handed over in January.

Under the Constitution, the first mandate to form a new government must be given to the largest political force in the 51st National Assembly – GERB–UDF. The party will have seven days to fulfil the mandate. If it fails, the second-largest parliamentary group, We Continue the Change–Democratic Bulgaria, will be next in line and will also have exactly one week to propose a new government.

If this attempt is unsuccessful as well, the President may award the mandate to a parliamentary group of his choosing. For this third mandate, the Constitution does not explicitly set a deadline for completion.

Should all attempts to form a new regular government fail, the President is required to appoint a caretaker government, with a prime minister selected from a predefined group of eligible individuals – the so-called “house book”. He must also call new parliamentary elections.

***

The list of officials eligible for the Bulgarian caretaker Prime Minister role (informally known as the "house book") includes the holders of the following high state positions:

  • The Speaker of the National Assembly (currently Raya Nazarayn)
  • The Governor of the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) (Dimitar Radev) or his deputies (Andrey Gyurov, Petar Chobanov, Radoslav Milenkov)
  • The Ombudsman (Velislava Delcheva) or her deputy (Mariya Filipova)
  • The Chairman of the Audit Office (Dimitar Glavchev) or his deputies (Margarita Nikolova, Silvia Kadreva)

