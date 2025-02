Bulgaria's central bank reports a decline in foreign investment

Снимка:

Compared to 2023, foreign investments have dropped from 3.6% to 1.5% of the gross domestic product, a decrease of nearly 2 percentage points.

They amount to 1 billion 485 million euros.

Data from the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) for 2024 show a decrease in foreign investments.

