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Bulgaria's First Pilgrimage Route Officially Opens in Sozopol (see pics)

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Bulgaria's first official pilgrimage route, "The Route to the Relics of St John the Baptist", was officially opened this evening, June 23, at the Apollonia Ancient Theatre in the seaside town of Sozopol.

The initiative is inspired by Spain's renowned Camino de Santiago pilgrimage route and aims to combine spirituality, cultural heritage and the beauty of Bulgaria's nature.

The first pilgrims and walkers set off from Malko Tarnovo on 19 June and spent four days covering the 81-kilometre route on foot through the Strandzha Mountains.

The trail passes through historical and spiritual sites in the municipalities of Malko Tarnovo, Primorsko and Sozopol before reaching its final destination in Sozopol, where the relics of St John the Baptist are kept.

The route is the first of its kind in Bulgaria and has been developed following the model of Europe's established pilgrimage trails. It is intended to attract not only worshippers and pilgrims but also enthusiasts of hiking, history and nature.

The official opening in Sozopol comes on the eve of the Nativity of St John the Baptist, one of Christianity's most revered saints. His relics were discovered on St Ivan Island in 2010 by archaeologist Kazimir Popkonstantinov and his team.

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