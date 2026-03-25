Bulgaria's Foreign Ministry Issues Travel Advisory for Cuba

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a warning against travel to the Republic of Cuba, the Ministry’s Situation Centre announced.

The Ministry has raised the travel risk index for Cuba to Level 4: Warning against all travel to the country, except in cases of extreme necessity. A deepening crisis in the country’s energy system has been observed, including fuel shortages, as well as difficulties in medical services, urban and intercity transport. Commercial flights to Cuba are still operating, but there is a risk they could be restricted at short notice due to a shortage of aviation fuel.

The Ministry strongly advises against any non-essential travel to Cuba, including for tourism. Temporary hotel closures and difficulties in moving around the country may occur. Airline schedules are changing dynamically, so Bulgarian citizens already in Cuba are advised to regularly check the status of their flights and maintain contact with their tour operators for up-to-date information. Measures should be taken to secure essential resources, including water, food, medicines, and device charging. Large gatherings should be avoided, and instructions from local authorities should be followed.

Bulgarian citizens in Cuba are advised, in order to provide up-to-date contact information if needed, to contact the Consular Service at the Embassy of the Republic of Bulgaria in Havana at the following phone numbers: +53 7204 67 68 and +53 7204 67 59, or via the emergency mobile number outside office hours: +535 286 24 49. They may also reach the Embassy by email at Embassy.Havana@mfa.bg.