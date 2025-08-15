БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Bulgaria's Patriarch Daniil: The Mother of God is the First to Fully Fulfill the Purpose of Human Existence, Which Is Blessedness

The Feast of the Assumption will be celebrated with solemn liturgies in churches across the country

“The Mother of God is the first human being to fulfil completely the ultimate goal of human life – beatitude,” his Holiness Patriarch Daniil of Bulgaria and Metropolitan of Sofia told BNT's programme 'The Day Begins', on the occasion of the great Christian feast of the Assumption of the Holy Mother of God.

“Outwardly, she is not known for any great or majestic deeds, but her inner person was adorned with the imperishable virtues of Christ – perfect faith, trust, total surrender, and complete dedication to God – and she was deemed worthy to become the Mother of God. Thus, we do not hear from her grandiloquent words, but what she has said to us: ‘Whatever He tells you, do it.’ If we fulfil this maternal commandment of hers, we shall see the benefit for ourselves,” Patriarch Daniil added.

