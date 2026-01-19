Bulgaria's President Radev Announces Resignation

In a televized address to the nation on January 19, Rumen Radev said this is his "last address as President" of Bulgaria. He said he will be submitting his resignation as Head of State on Tuesday and expressed conviction that Vice President Iliana Iotova will make a worthy Head of State.

In front of his secretaries and advisers in the Coat of Arms Hall, Rumen Radev began his address by recalling that nine years ago he was entrusted with his first presidential term in office, and in 2021 he was entrusted once again with a second term.

"Nine years ago, you gave me the confidence to work for Bulgaria as President. You did it again in 2021. Honour and responsibility, which I have tried to justify in all my actions. Together we have lived through a number of crises. The attacks of the oligarchy against democracy and the great protests. Circumstances forced me to appoint caretaker governments seven times. To defend the state and public interest."

Rumen Radev said that today he addresses the nation for the last time as President and asked for forgiveness.

"Time has tested your trust. Thank you for your patience. I acknowledge my mistakes. But it is my faith that we will achieve it that is one of my motives for this decision of mine."

The President questioned why achieving national goals such as joining Schengen and the eurozone has not brought stability.

He also asked why Bulgarians have stopped voting and trusting the media, why they have taken to the streets, and why people feel poor and live in insecurity.

"The answer lies in the vicious model of governance. It has the outward features of democracy, but it functions through the mechanisms of oligarchy. Politics happens outside institutions. The puppet masters do not shy away, in front of the cameras, from issuing orders to the National Assembly."

In his words, some politicians put the peaceful life of Bulgarians in question.

It is time to put an end to appeasement, Rumen Radev said. He thanked all "who have given him courage", thanked his team, his wife.

“Tomorrow I will submit my resignation from the office of President of the Republic of Bulgaria. I want to emphasise that over these nine years, as President and Vice President, Iliana Iotova, we have shown that we can work effectively and in harmony, united by a common goal. I am confident that Iliana Iotova will be a worthy Head of State, and I want to thank her for her support throughout these nine years.”

"We face a struggle for the future of our homeland, and I believe we will wage it together, with all of you: the worthy, the inspired, and the unyielding. We are ready. We can do it. And we will succeed," he said.

Photos by Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT