БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
6
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Валентино - маестрото на италианската мода, почина на 93...
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
Доц. Цеков за хода на президента - какъв е юридическият...
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
"Готови сме, можем и ще успеем": Румен Радев...
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
Удължават грипната епидемия във Варна
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
Вдигат заплатите в бюджетния сектор с 5%, очакванията са...
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
Влакова катастрофа в Испания: Загинали са поне 21 души,...
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Bulgaria's President Radev Resigns

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 04:30 мин.
EN
Запази
ready can rumen radev resigns president

In a televized address to the nation on January 19, Rumen Radev said this is his "last address as President" of Bulgaria. He said he will be submitting his resignation as Head of State on Tuesday and expressed conviction that Vice President Iliana Iotova will make a worthy Head of State.

In front of his secretaries and advisers in the Coat of Arms Hall, Rumen Radev began his address by recalling that nine years ago he was entrusted with his first presidential term in office, and in 2021 he was entrusted once again with a second term.

"Nine years ago, you gave me the confidence to work for Bulgaria as President. You did it again in 2021. Honour and responsibility, which I have tried to justify in all my actions. Together we have lived through a number of crises. The attacks of the oligarchy against democracy and the great protests. Circumstances forced me to appoint caretaker governments seven times. To defend the state and public interest."

Rumen Radev said that today he addresses the nation for the last time as President and asked for forgiveness.

"Time has tested your trust. Thank you for your patience. I acknowledge my mistakes. But it is my faith that we will achieve it that is one of my motives for this decision of mine."

The President questioned why achieving national goals such as joining Schengen and the eurozone has not brought stability.

He also asked why Bulgarians have stopped voting and trusting the media, why they have taken to the streets, and why people feel poor and live in insecurity.

"The answer lies in the vicious model of governance. It has the outward features of democracy, but it functions through the mechanisms of oligarchy. Politics happens outside institutions. The puppet masters do not shy away, in front of the cameras, from issuing orders to the National Assembly."

In his words, some politicians put the peaceful life of Bulgarians in question.

It is time to put an end to appeasement, Rumen Radev said. He thanked all "who have given him courage", thanked his team, his wife.

“Tomorrow I will submit my resignation from the office of President of the Republic of Bulgaria. I want to emphasise that over these nine years, as President and Vice President, Iliana Iotova, we have shown that we can work effectively and in harmony, united by a common goal. I am confident that Iliana Iotova will be a worthy Head of State, and I want to thank her for her support throughout these nine years.”

"We face a struggle for the future of our homeland, and I believe we will wage it together, with all of you: the worthy, the inspired, and the unyielding. We are ready. We can do it. And we will succeed," he said.

Photos by Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

"Готови сме, можем и ще успеем": Румен Радев подава оставката си като президент
1
"Готови сме, можем и ще успеем": Румен Радев подава...
Затопляне след 25 януари, но студът няма да изчезне напълно
2
Затопляне след 25 януари, но студът няма да изчезне напълно
Каква ще е колекционерската стойност на левовете?
3
Каква ще е колекционерската стойност на левовете?
Удължават грипната епидемия във Варна
4
Удължават грипната епидемия във Варна
МОН: Следим внимателно епидемичната ситуация
5
МОН: Следим внимателно епидемичната ситуация
Испания потъва в траур
6
Испания потъва в траур

Най-четени

След дни борба за живот: Почина пациентът със свръхтегло, настанен в "Пирогов"
1
След дни борба за живот: Почина пациентът със свръхтегло, настанен...
От 19 януари до 18 юли спират влаковете между метростанциите "Сливница" и "Обеля"
2
От 19 януари до 18 юли спират влаковете между метростанциите...
Учени откриха в Антарктида първото глобално хранилище за ледени ядра от планините
3
Учени откриха в Антарктида първото глобално хранилище за ледени...
Мистерия в небето над Северозападна България
4
Мистерия в небето над Северозападна България
Двама души загинаха при челен удар край Ловеч
5
Двама души загинаха при челен удар край Ловеч
Задържаха сина на бизнесмена Атанас Бобоков - Божидар, в Пампорово
6
Задържаха сина на бизнесмена Атанас Бобоков - Божидар, в Пампорово

More from: Politics

Parliament's Legal Affairs Committee Approves GERB–UDF Bill to Dissolve Anti-Corruption Commission
Parliament's Legal Affairs Committee Approves GERB–UDF Bill to Dissolve Anti-Corruption Commission
Parties in Parliament Commented on the Upcoming Early Elections After ARF Returned Third Government-Forming Mandate Unfulfilled Parties in Parliament Commented on the Upcoming Early Elections After ARF Returned Third Government-Forming Mandate Unfulfilled
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
ARF on Returned Government-Forming Mandate: “We returned it to support free and transparent elections” ARF on Returned Government-Forming Mandate: “We returned it to support free and transparent elections”
Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
Bulgaria Heads for Early Elections after Third and Final Government-Forming Mandate Is Returned Bulgaria Heads for Early Elections after Third and Final Government-Forming Mandate Is Returned
Чете се за: 04:30 мин.
WCC Leader Asen Vasilev: Introducing Counting Devices Would Guarantee 100% Paper Voting WCC Leader Asen Vasilev: Introducing Counting Devices Would Guarantee 100% Paper Voting
Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
Legal Affairs Committee Rejects Bill on Amendments to the Electoral Code Legal Affairs Committee Rejects Bill on Amendments to the Electoral Code
Чете се за: 03:05 мин.

Водещи новини

"Готови сме, можем и ще успеем": Румен Радев подава оставката си като президент
"Готови сме, можем и ще успеем": Румен Радев подава...
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
У нас
Реакциите на партиите след оставката на президента (ОБЗОР) Реакциите на партиите след оставката на президента (ОБЗОР)
Чете се за: 04:52 мин.
У нас
Какво предвижда Конституцията при оставка на президента? Какво предвижда Конституцията при оставка на президента?
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
У нас
Доц. Цеков за хода на президента - какъв е юридическият прочит и какво следва Доц. Цеков за хода на президента - какъв е юридическият прочит и какво следва
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
У нас
Валентино - маестрото на италианската мода, почина на 93 години
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
По света
Грипна епидемия в Бургас?
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.
У нас
Испания потъва в траур
Чете се за: 04:05 мин.
По света
Закани и заплахи: Европа поема курс на твърдо противопоставяне на...
Чете се за: 05:07 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ