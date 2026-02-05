Bulgaria Aims to Complete OECD Accession Process in 2026, Says Parliament Speaker

Bulgaria is continuing its active work on implementing the recommendations of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and is aiming to complete the accession process within 2026,The Speaker of the Parliament, Raya Nazaryan,said at a meeting with OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann on February 5. Cormann is on an official visit to Bulgaria to present the OECD Economic Survey of Bulgaria for 2025.

Nazaryan stressed that accession to the OECD is a key foreign policy priority for Bulgaria, involving all competent national institutions. She described it as a non-partisany, national priority that features in the programmes of all political parties.

The Speaker of Parliament expressed her gratitude for the support and personal commitment shown by the OECD Secretary-General to Bulgaria’s accession process and highlighted the excellent cooperation with the organisation’s Secretariat. She said Bulgaria would continue to rely on this support to successfully complete the accession process, regardless of domestic political dynamics.

According to Nazaryan, Bulgaria’s accession to the OECD is an opportunity to strengthen democratic institutions and modernise governance. She underlined the important role of Parliament in the process, including the accelerated consideration of legislation linked to the implementation of OECD recommendations. Over the past year and a half alone, Parliament has adopted eleven such bills amending existing legislation, the most recent in January 2026.

She added that the significance of OECD accession is further reflected in the establishment, in May last year, of a parliamentary subcommittee to support the process. The body includes MPs from all parties represented in the National Assembly.

The Parliament Speaker said said Bulgarian institutions remain firmly committed to maintaining macroeconomic stability and fiscal discipline. She expressed confidence that efforts would continue to ensure a predictable and responsible fiscal framework, noting that policy consistency and institutional stability are essential for encouraging investment, economic growth and public trust.

She also said Bulgaria is making progress on many of the challenges highlighted in the OECD Economic Survey, including boosting competitiveness, investing in innovation and human capital, advancing the energy and digital transitions, and improving transparency and anti-corruption efforts. These steps, she said, show that the country is moving in the right strategic direction and that this progress is recognised by the OECD.

OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann said there has been strong political support for Bulgaria’s accession over the past four years, with tangible progress seen in the past 12 months. He noted the government’s willingness to continue working actively and said he expects positive opinions on the completion of accession reviews in the remaining seven OECD committees.

Cormann said the OECD is counting on the continued support of the National Assembly and hopes for the fastest possible progress. It is encouraging, he added, that political parties are united behind this goal. The OECD remains committed to supporting Bulgaria’s accession and hopes the process will be completed within 2026.