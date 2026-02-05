Outgoing PM Zhelyazkov: OECD Membership Is Bulgaria’s Next Major Economic and Political Priority

Bulgaria’s outgoing Prime Minister, Rosen Zhelyazkov, has reiterated that joining the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) is the next major economic and political objective for the country, enjoying cross-party support since the establishment of the Coordination Mechanism in 2018.

Speaking at a press conference at the Council of Ministers, Zhelyazkov was joined by OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann, who presented the annual report on Bulgaria’s economic development, alongside the outgoing Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Georg Georgiev, and Finance, Temenuzhka Petkova.

The OECD brings together 38 developed countries around the world,” Zhelyazkov said. He explained that Bulgaria is currently concluding its third OECD road map: the first covered 2018–2020, the second 2021–2023, and the third 2023–2025. Discussions and progress assessments are structured around 25 thematic groups. By early 2025, seven of these groups had completed their dossiers, the outgoing PM noted.

For 2025, Bulgaria has reportedly completed nine additional dossiers, with two more expected to be finalised imminently, bringing the total to 11. Seven dossiers remain, which Zhelyazkov said would be addressed this year to secure Bulgaria’s accession. He stressed that OECD membership is not merely a matter of prestige, but a significant factor for the country’s investment potential and the environment in which Bulgarian businesses operate.

“The main challenges we face relate to competitiveness,” Zhelyazkov said. “The foundations for competitiveness lie in better education, an improved investment environment, a stronger labour market, and more effective public administration. These are the prerequisites for generating higher added value and increasing workforce productivity in Bulgaria, while also addressing demographic challenges and the pressures on the country’s social systems.”

Photos by BTA

Source: BTA