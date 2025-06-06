БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
"Bulgaria Air" Launches Seasonal Sofia–Burgas Route from June 20

от БНТ
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
Снимка: Bulgaria Air

National carrier "Bulgaria Air" has announced the start of its seasonal route between Sofia and the seaside city of Burgas.

The flights will begin on June 20, initially operating every other day, with daily service scheduled for July and August. The direct flight between the capital and the coastal city takes approximately 40 minutes, providing a quick and convenient link for both leisure and business travelers during the summer season.

Additionally, "Bulgaria Air" and "Air India" have entered into a partnership that will make it easier to travel to destinations like Delhi and Mumbai with just one ticket. The combined routes provide convenient connections to India via European hubs. The partnership between the two companies was announced at the World Air Transport Summit (WATS) in New Delhi, India.

The airline has also introduced a schedule change for flights FB571/2 on the Sofia–Tel Aviv–Sofia route in June. Updated departure and arrival times are available on Bulgaria Air’s official website.

