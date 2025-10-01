Bulgaria and Jordan Strengthen Their Security and Economic Partnership

As part of the Munich Security Conference Leaders’ Meeting in Al-Ula, Saudi Arabia, Bulgarian Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev held talks with Ayman al-Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported on October 1.

The meeting reaffirmed the active political dialogue between Sofia and Amman. Minister Georgiev expressed gratitude for the assistance provided by the Jordanian authorities in the evacuation of two Bulgarian citizens and an elderly Palestinian woman from the Gaza Strip on 29 September.

""Bulgaria highly values the open and constructive exchange with Jordan and is ready to work together for even stronger and mutually beneficial cooperation," the Bulgarian Foreign Minister. said.

The two ministers discussed opportunities to deepen bilateral relations in the fields of economy, trade, defence, and security. Georgiev highlighted Bulgaria’s support for the initiative to organise a business forum in Amman to promote contacts between the business communities of both countries and to increase trade flows.

“Jordan is a key guarantor of stability in the region, and Bulgaria supports its efforts for peace and security,” Minister Georgiev noted.

Jordan's Foreign Minister, in turn, extended an invitation to the Bulgarian Foreign Minister to visit Jordan later this year.