Bulgaria Establishes National Network of Prosecutors and Investigators to Tackle Cybercrimes

A national network of prosecutors and investigators tasked with investigating crimes related to intellectual property and cybercrime was established today, April 23, at the National Investigation Service, the Prosecutor's Office said.

The launch of the network was attended by acting Prosecutor General Vanya Stefanova, Borislav Sarafov, experts from the United States Department of Justice and the US embassies in Sofia and Bucharest, academics and experts in intellectual property and combating cybercrime, as well as representatives of state institutions and organisations.

The aim of establishing the network is to enhance the competence and expert capacity of prosecutors and investigators in the field of investigating crimes in cyberspace, and to respond to public expectations for faster and more effective investigations.

Acting Prosecutor General Vanya Stefanova expressed confidence that the network would deliver good results, particularly as the model has already been tested in efforts to combat human trafficking and the financing of terrorism. Specialisation, training and teamwork are key to achieving good results, she added.

The national network is expected to include prosecutors at all levels — from district, regional and appellate prosecution offices, as well as the Supreme Cassation Prosecutor's Office — along with investigators from the Cybercrime Department of the National Investigation Service and from investigative departments in regional Prosecutor's offices.

Kristi O’Malley presented the organisation and structure of a similar network in the United States and outlined how it could support the newly established national network in Bulgaria. Matt Lamberti highlighted the excellent work of the National Investigation Service and the Prosecutor's Office in investigating the torrent tracker sites "Arena" and "Zamunda".

Svetoslav Vassilev, head of the Cybercrime Unit at the National Police: “Following the closure of the major pirate websites, smaller ones are next, as well as streaming platforms broadcasting pirated content such as films and music.” Borislav Sarafov, director of the National Investigation Service: “Cybercrime is increasing by around 300% year on year. This requires greater specialisation and the development of sustainable structures capable of managing this growing volume of crime.”

Source: BTA