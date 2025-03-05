НОВИНИ
Bulgaria has withdrawn from hosting UNESCO event and will pay for it to be held in Paris

The 47th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee will be held at the UNESCO Headquarters in July 2025.

On March 5, 2025, the Bureau of the World Heritage Committee met to discuss the location of the upcoming 47th session of the World Heritage Committee, scheduled to take place from July 6 to 16, 2025.

Following consultations with the Bulgarian institutions and UNESCO, the Bureau agreed to host the 47th session of the World Heritage Committee at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris from 6 to 16 July.

As initially decided, the session will be organised with the financial support of the Republic of Bulgaria as the host and under the chairmanship of Prof. Dr. Nikolai Nenov (Bulgaria).



