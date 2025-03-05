НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

Bulgaria has withdrawn from hosting UNESCO session and will pay for it to be held in Paris

bulgaria has withdrawn hosting unesco event pay held paris
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
18:46, 05.03.2025
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

The 47th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee will be held at the UNESCO Headquarters in July 2025.

On March 5, 2025, the Bureau of the World Heritage Committee met to discuss the location of the upcoming 47th session of the World Heritage Committee, scheduled to take place from July 6 to 16, 2025.

Following consultations with the Bulgarian institutions and UNESCO, the Bureau agreed to host the 47th session of the World Heritage Committee at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris from 6 to 16 July.

As initially decided, the session will be organised with the financial support of the Republic of Bulgaria as the host and under the chairmanship of Prof. Dr. Nikolai Nenov (Bulgaria).



Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

Bulgarian Parliament approves 2025 state budget at first reading
Bulgarian Parliament approves 2025 state budget at first reading
17:24, 06.03.2025
Чете се за: 13:42 мин.
 Installation of road panels continues as part of main repair work on the "Danube Bridge" near Ruse
Installation of road panels continues as part of main repair work on the "Danube Bridge" near Ruse
17:00, 06.03.2025
Чете се за: 02:55 мин.
 A man was scammed out of nearly 50,000 BGN after a fake investment
A man was scammed out of nearly 50,000 BGN after a fake investment
16:39, 06.03.2025
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
 "Pirogov" emergency hospital alerts that every week it deals with cases of paracetamol poisoning
"Pirogov" emergency hospital alerts that every week it deals with cases of paracetamol poisoning
16:10, 06.03.2025
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
 Oil prices are falling, for how long?
Oil prices are falling, for how long?
15:39, 06.03.2025
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
 PM Zhelyazkov from Brussels: U.S. should remain in all security formats, Europe is weak without U.S.
PM Zhelyazkov from Brussels: U.S. should remain in all security formats, Europe is weak without U.S.
13:34, 06.03.2025
Чете се за: 07:12 мин.
 Prime Minister Zhelyazkov is in Brussels for a meeting of European leaders in support of Ukraine
Prime Minister Zhelyazkov is in Brussels for a meeting of European leaders in support of Ukraine
13:16, 06.03.2025
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
 Doctors saved the life of a 14-year-old girl who took large amount of paracetamol
Doctors saved the life of a 14-year-old girl who took large amount of paracetamol
12:55, 06.03.2025
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
 Ukrainian President Zelensky thanked for Bulgaria's support
Ukrainian President Zelensky thanked for Bulgaria's support
12:22, 06.03.2025
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
 The "Seafarers" detained in the Black Sea remain in custody
The "Seafarers" detained in the Black Sea remain in custody
21:51, 05.03.2025
Чете се за: 04:22 мин.
 Exhibition marking 95th anniversary of the birth of Bulgaria’s famous caricature and cartoon artists, Milko Dikov, will open on March 6
Exhibition marking 95th anniversary of the birth of Bulgaria’s famous caricature and cartoon artists, Milko Dikov, will open on March 6
21:28, 05.03.2025
Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
 Series of phone scams targeting elderly people in Plovdiv district
Series of phone scams targeting elderly people in Plovdiv district
21:19, 05.03.2025
Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
More from: Bulgaria
Installation of road panels continues as part of main repair work on the "Danube Bridge" near Ruse
Installation of road panels continues as part of main repair work on the "Danube Bridge" near Ruse
A man was scammed out of nearly 50,000 BGN after a fake investment
A man was scammed out of nearly 50,000 BGN after a fake investment
PM Zhelyazkov from Brussels: U.S. should remain in all security formats, Europe is weak without U.S.
PM Zhelyazkov from Brussels: U.S. should remain in all security formats, Europe is weak without U.S.
Ukrainian President Zelensky thanked for Bulgaria's support
Ukrainian President Zelensky thanked for Bulgaria's support
The "Seafarers" detained in the Black Sea remain in custody
The "Seafarers" detained in the Black Sea remain in custody
Series of phone scams targeting elderly people in Plovdiv district
Series of phone scams targeting elderly people in Plovdiv district
Топ 24
Най-четени
Гледайте европейското първенство по лека атлетика в зала по БНТ 3
Гледайте европейското първенство по лека атлетика в зала по БНТ 3
Бюджет 2025: Депутатите приеха на първо четене бюджета на ДОО
Бюджет 2025: Депутатите приеха на първо четене бюджета на ДОО
Окупираните райони на Украйна - издадени са 3,5 милиона руски паспорта
Окупираните райони на Украйна - издадени са 3,5 милиона руски паспорта
Мъж отвлече 18-годишно момиче от бензиностанция край АМ "Струма"
Мъж отвлече 18-годишно момиче от бензиностанция край АМ...
Ще се реши ли проблемът с фалшивите позитивни тестове за наркотици?
Ще се реши ли проблемът с фалшивите позитивни тестове за наркотици?
Зеленски благодари за подкрепата на България
Зеленски благодари за подкрепата на България
Депутатите приеха на първо четене държавния бюджет
Депутатите приеха на първо четене държавния бюджет
По погрешка: Самолет на южнокорейските ВВС пусна бомби, рани цивилни
По погрешка: Самолет на южнокорейските ВВС пусна бомби, рани цивилни
Макрон готов да използва френските ядрени способности за укрепването на сигурността на Европа
Макрон готов да използва френските ядрени способности за...
Макрон ще направи обръщение към френската нация
Макрон ще направи обръщение към френската нация
Борусия ще бъде без Даниел Свенсон до края на месеца
Борусия ще бъде без Даниел Свенсон до края на месеца