Bulgaria Ranks Sixth in Europe for Obesity

Overweight is now costing the country billions, and experts are calling for an urgent national programme to tackle the epidemic.

бум затлъстяването децата панацея

In the past 50 years, the number of overweight people worldwide has tripled. In Bulgaria, adults rank sixth in Europe for obesity, while children rank fifth, according to data from the World Health Organisation. Experts estimate that obesity already costs the country over 9.4% of its GDP.

The “Obesity Coalition,” which unites Bulgarian scientists and medical professionals, is urging the establishment of a National Programme to reduce the harm caused by excess weight.

In Varna, during the school break, children queue outside a local pizzeria, making pizza a main meal of the day.

“It’s with ham and corn, some prefer vegetarian options, with olives. That’s about it,” one child said.

Obesity is a chronic disease that opens the door to numerous other conditions, including 13 types of cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and type 2 diabetes. It also increases the risk of dementia, Alzheimer’s disease, and depression. When weight gain occurs in childhood, the long-term health consequences are even more severe.

Prof. Tsvetalina Tankova, Department of Endocrinology, Sofia Medical University:
“Childhood obesity is an extremely strong risk factor for obesity in adulthood. It’s not harmless for a child to be overweight; the reassurance that they will ‘grow out of it’ is false. Childhood obesity largely determines adult weight.”

In Bulgaria, 49% of people have been overweight for more than five years, and 12% for over 20 years. This leads to damage to multiple organs. Fat cells accumulate in the liver, causing injury, which in turn can trigger further illnesses.

Prof. Krasimir Antonov, Bulgarian Society of Gastroenterology:
“At a certain point, these fat cells burst like tiny balloons under pressure from internal fat accumulation, causing inflammation. This inflammation is silent, without pain or symptoms, and over 5–20 years gradually damages the liver, potentially leading to cirrhosis.”

Obesity also seriously affects heart function. Not surprisingly, Bulgaria ranks among the highest in Europe for strokes and heart attacks.

Prof. Kiril Karamfilov, Cardiology Clinic, Aleksandrovska University Hospital:
“High blood pressure, frequent arrhythmias, and diabetes—all of which affect the heart, brain, and kidneys—have a clear causal link to obesity.”

Experts stress that, beyond personal responsibility, tackling this socially significant disease requires coordinated state policy.

