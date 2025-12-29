БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
0
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Bulgaria Receives €1.47 Billion in Third Payment Under Recovery Plan

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
EN
Запази
втори път българия отново подаде искане плащане пву

Bulgaria has received its third payment under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP) amounting to €1.47bn, the government press office announced on December 29.

The funds were released after the European Commission assessed that 48 out of 50 milestones and targets included in the payment request had been successfully met.

The third payment request under the NRRP covers 22 reforms and 19 investments and is the largest submitted by Bulgaria so far. The key measures reported include continued reforms in areas such as research and innovation, decarbonisation, public procurement, improvements to the governance framework of state-owned enterprises, and the development of e-government and e-health services, among others.

This is the second payment Bulgaria has received during the current government’s term in office.

“With this payment, the total funds received from the European Commission this year amount to €1.9bn, which exceeds more than half of Bulgaria’s overall allocation under the NRRP. Disbursements to beneficiaries have also more than tripled since the beginning of the year – from BGN 1.5bn to BGN 4.5bn. In the coming year, Bulgaria is set to submit its final fourth and fifth payment requests under the mechanism,” the Council of Ministers said in a statement.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

14-годишно дете едва оцеля след 4 дни без ток в Стамболийски
1
14-годишно дете едва оцеля след 4 дни без ток в Стамболийски
Хиляди отдадоха почит на големия Димитър Пенев
2
Хиляди отдадоха почит на големия Димитър Пенев
Млад мъж загина при тежка катастрофа край Велико Търново
3
Млад мъж загина при тежка катастрофа край Велико Търново
Гражданите се насочват към картите в първите дни с еврото
4
Гражданите се насочват към картите в първите дни с еврото
Лекарската такса остава без промяна - в лева или в евро плащат пациентите?
5
Лекарската такса остава без промяна - в лева или в евро плащат...
Българската фондова борса с първа сесия за годината
6
Българската фондова борса с първа сесия за годината

Най-четени

Тръмп за атаката срещу Путин: Едно е да обиждаш, друго е да атакуваш къщата му
1
Тръмп за атаката срещу Путин: Едно е да обиждаш, друго е да...
Карлос Насар е извън Топ 10 в анкетата за най-добър спортист на Международната асоциация на спортните журналисти
2
Карлос Насар е извън Топ 10 в анкетата за най-добър спортист на...
Почина великият Димитър Пенев
3
Почина великият Димитър Пенев
Картите за градския транспорт в София с новите цени в евро от днес
4
Картите за градския транспорт в София с новите цени в евро от днес
Моите въпроси за €: Ще може ли да се внасят левове по сметка чрез банкомат след 01.01.2026 г.?
5
Моите въпроси за €: Ще може ли да се внасят левове по сметка...
Новата валута: Отказана покупка заради банкнота от 200 евро
6
Новата валута: Отказана покупка заради банкнота от 200 евро

More from: Politics

Foreign Ministry: Bulgaria Voices Concern Over Skopje’s Deviation from the 2022 European Consensus
Foreign Ministry: Bulgaria Voices Concern Over Skopje’s Deviation from the 2022 European Consensus
Bulgaria’s New Political Season Begins as President Prepares to Hand Over First Government-Forminhg Mandate Bulgaria’s New Political Season Begins as President Prepares to Hand Over First Government-Forminhg Mandate
Чете се за: 02:42 мин.
Outgoing PM Zhelyazkov Expressed condolences for the Victims of the Explosion in Swiss Resort Bar Outgoing PM Zhelyazkov Expressed condolences for the Victims of the Explosion in Swiss Resort Bar
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
Outgoing PM Zhelyazkov: Cabinet Worked Like a Programme-Based Government in 2025 Outgoing PM Zhelyazkov: Cabinet Worked Like a Programme-Based Government in 2025
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
President Radev Issued Decrees Appointing New Ambassadors to Colombia, Italy, Portugal and Finland President Radev Issued Decrees Appointing New Ambassadors to Colombia, Italy, Portugal and Finland
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
GERB Leader Borissov Says Party’s Trust in Anti-Corruption Commission is Exhausted GERB Leader Borissov Says Party’s Trust in Anti-Corruption Commission is Exhausted
Чете се за: 03:00 мин.

Водещи новини

Празнуваме Боявление! Честит Йордановден!
Празнуваме Боявление! Честит Йордановден!
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
У нас
Граничен контрол: Системата за влизане и излизане в ЕС започва да функционира от днес Граничен контрол: Системата за влизане и излизане в ЕС започва да функционира от днес
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
У нас
Специално пред БНТ говори венецуелски опозиционер - възможна ли е демокрация? Специално пред БНТ говори венецуелски опозиционер - възможна ли е демокрация?
Чете се за: 05:47 мин.
По света
Предупреждение за силен вятър и във вторник Предупреждение за силен вятър и във вторник
Чете се за: 03:05 мин.
У нас
Лекарската такса остава без промяна - в лева или в евро плащат...
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
У нас
„Климатът – горещата истина“: Сеене на облаци -...
Чете се за: 04:57 мин.
У нас
Делото "САЩ срещу Мадуро": Венецуелският президент се...
Чете се за: 04:32 мин.
По света
София и Александър са най-предпочитаните имена на новородени деца...
Чете се за: 03:50 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ