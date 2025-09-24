Bulgaria Will Join European Decisions on Termination of Contracts for Use or Transit of Russian Gass, PM Says

The lifting of the derogation has halted imports of Russian oil into Bulgaria. The country will align with European decisions aimed at ending dependence on Russian gas.

“Since the derogation, for which we had long insisted, was lifted, no Russian oil has been processed at Bulgaria’s Neftochim refinery, and no products of such origin are present on the market,” the government announced.

Referring to President Donald Trump’s appeal made during the UN General Assembly, Bulgaria, as a member of the European Union, will follow the EU’s collective decisions.

In the short term, this means that by 2026 contracts for the use or transit of Russian natural gas will be terminated, and in the longer term, by 2028, Russian gas will be fully removed from Bulgaria’s energy market.

At present, the country’s entire natural gas consumption—both for industry and households—is covered by imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG), supplied through specialised terminals. Bulgaria has already secured deliveries from the United States for October and November on highly favourable terms.