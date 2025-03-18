Bulgarian actress Maria Bakalova on the new film 'Triumph': The character I play in the film is bold and honest, I’m excited

The Bulgarian film Triumph, starring Maria Bakalova, will be released in cinemas on 21 March. Directed by Petar Valchanov, Triumph takes us back to Tsarichina and the search for extraterrestrial life.
Triumph is a black comedy that tells the story of a secret military operation in the late 1980s, in which a group of Bulgarian officers, led by a psychic, search for a mysterious artifact that will bring “the final triumph”.
The Bulgarian National Television is a co-producer of the film, and in the evening on March 17, the film's team walked the red carpet.
Maria Bakalova arrived specially to present the film to the Bulgarian audience. Earlier in the day, she gave an exclusive interview to BNT. Here’s what she shared about her heroine and what she likes about her.
"I like many things about my character, Slava. I usually try not to empathise too much with the characters I play, but it inevitably happens. I like that she is bold. I like that she allows herself to love. And I like that she is very honest. She doesn’t hide, she doesn’t lie. Now I’m excited to see what will actually happen with Slava in the future. Slava is such a quirky girl, one that anyone might wonder about, because, as we’re talking right now, she has a strong intuition. I’ve believed in my intuition my whole life more than reason, more than prejudices, assumptions, what’s right or wrong, but even more than my heart," shared Maria Bakalova.