Bulgarian Air Force's Second F-16 Fighter Aircraft Arrived at Graf Ignatievo Air Base (photos)

от БНТ
EN
Снимка: Ministry of Defence

Bulgarian Air Force's second F-16 Block 70 aircraft arrived in Bulgaria today, June 8, the press centre of the Ministry of Defence told BNT.

The aircraft landed at 15:26 at the Third Air Base in Graf Ignatievo and was welcomed by Chief of Defence Admiral Emil Eftimov, Air Force Commander Major General Nikolay Rusev, Acting Commander of the Third Air Base Colonel Metodi Orlov, and base personnel.

This second F-16 Block 70 is a single-seat combat aircraft with tail number 313. It will now undergo technical and flight acceptance procedures.

"The process of integrating the new F-16 Block 70 platform into our Air Force and the Bulgarian Army continues successfully. Welcome to our second new combat aircraft, which arrived today at the Third Air Base. We are proceeding with the reception and operational integration of the new jets. The goal remains unchanged – to receive all eight F-16s under the first contract by the end of this year. We are working diligently to achieve initial operational capability on schedule," said Admiral Emil Eftimov, Chief of Defence.

In April, Bulgaria received its first F-16 Block 70 aircraft — a two-seat trainer-combat version. Under the 2019 contract, a total of eight aircraft are scheduled to be delivered by the end of 2025.

By the end of 2027, the Bulgarian Air Force is expected to operate a full squadron of 16 F-16 Block 70 fighters, with an additional eight aircraft to be delivered under a second contract.

Photos by Ministry of Defence

