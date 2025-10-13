БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
5
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
ИТН оттегли спорния законопроект за личните данни
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
МОН: Шестокласниците разбират от диаграми, но се...
Чете се за: 04:50 мин.
Израелското посолство у нас изрази облекчение след...
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
10 дни след потопа в Елените: Корекцията е незаконна,...
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
Съдбата на Газа: Хамас започна да освобождава израелските...
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Bulgarian and German Foreign Ministers Discuss Israel–Hamas Ceasefire and Regional Security

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
EN
Запази

Bulgaria and Germany discussed at a briefing the release of hostages and the next steps for peace and security in the region

Снимка: BTA

The ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and the release of hostages were the main topics at a briefing by the foreign ministers of Bulgaria and Germany – Georg Georgiev and Dr. Johan Wadephul, who is on an official visit to Bulgaria on October 13. Both ministers emphasised that much work lies ahead to stabilise the Middle East region.

"The challenge now is to ensure that this ceasefire can be lasting, rather than just another temporary freeze in this long-standing conflict, which could reignite in a few years," Dr. Johan Wadephul, German Foreign Minister, said in Sofia. He added that Palestinian leaders must ensure that Hamas has no future – neither civilian, military, nor political. Both Bulgaria and Germany remain firmly committed to a two-state solution.

Georg Georgiev, Bulgarian Foreign Minister, stated: "I want to start with the good news of the day – the ceasefire achieved between Israel and Hamas. A ceasefire we have long hoped for, one that deserves credit to President Trump and his administration, and which is extremely valuable and important for us as nations. With the release of hostages by Hamas terrorists, Bulgarian and German citizens, as well as other innocent people, were freed. From now on, the recovery process begins – the reconstruction of Gaza, the alleviation of suffering and the humanitarian crisis, and giving a new direction to the Middle East."

Dr. Johan Wadephul added: "But this is also the beginning of the next chapter. We must address the new challenges ahead, because this agreement still falls far short of achieving lasting peace in the region. Many further steps are needed. Currently, numerous heads of state and government are meeting in Sharm el-Sheikh to reach decisions regarding the nine countries we are advocating for."

The discussions between Georgiev and Wadephul are ongoing, covering military-industrial cooperation between Bulgaria and Germany, security in the Black Sea region, and strengthening NATO’s eastern flank against threats from Russia.

Dr. Johan Wadephul emphasised that once US President Donald Trump achieves his objectives in the Middle East, pressure should be increased on Vladimir Putin to find a resolution to the military crisis and the war in Ukraine.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Взрив пред сградата на полицейското управление в Дупница
1
Взрив пред сградата на полицейското управление в Дупница
МОН: Шестокласниците разбират от диаграми, но се затрудняват с проценти
2
МОН: Шестокласниците разбират от диаграми, но се затрудняват с...
10 дни след потопа в Елените: Корекцията е незаконна, реката е стеснена заради основите на хотел "Негреско"
3
10 дни след потопа в Елените: Корекцията е незаконна, реката е...
Дрогирани машинисти са прегазили мъж на гарата в Мездра
4
Дрогирани машинисти са прегазили мъж на гарата в Мездра
Прегазеният железничар в Мездра се разбрал с машинистите да скочи в движение от влака
5
Прегазеният железничар в Мездра се разбрал с машинистите да скочи в...
При 100% обработени протоколи: ДПС побеждава в частичните местни избори за общински съвет на Пазарджик
6
При 100% обработени протоколи: ДПС побеждава в частичните местни...

Най-четени

Тежка загуба за България в дебюта на новия селекционер Александър Димитров
1
Тежка загуба за България в дебюта на новия селекционер Александър...
Катастрофата с АТВ в Слънчев бряг: Обвиняемият Никола Бургазлиев поиска разследването да започне отначало
2
Катастрофата с АТВ в Слънчев бряг: Обвиняемият Никола Бургазлиев...
Кога ще пуснат парното в София?
3
Кога ще пуснат парното в София?
Александър Александров: Националният отбор е отражение на клубния футбол, прекалено много чужденци играят
4
Александър Александров: Националният отбор е отражение на клубния...
Карлос Насар в поредицата "Спортните таланти на България"
5
Карлос Насар в поредицата "Спортните таланти на България"
Карлос Насар е световен шампион за трети път в кариерата си
6
Карлос Насар е световен шампион за трети път в кариерата си

More from: Politics

President Radev on the Municipal Council Elections in Pazardzhik: These Elections Are the Epitome of the Captured State
President Radev on the Municipal Council Elections in Pazardzhik: These Elections Are the Epitome of the Captured State
Borislavova, Petkov, and Vassilev of WCC Appear Voluntarily Before Anti-Corruption Commission - No One Questioned Them Borislavova, Petkov, and Vassilev of WCC Appear Voluntarily Before Anti-Corruption Commission - No One Questioned Them
Чете се за: 05:45 мин.
Tensions Rise in Parliament over Amendments to NSP Act - National Protection Service to No Longer Drive President's Administration Members, MPs Decide Tensions Rise in Parliament over Amendments to NSP Act - National Protection Service to No Longer Drive President's Administration Members, MPs Decide
Чете се за: 05:27 мин.
EC Withholds €200 Million from Bulgaria’s Recovery Plan Over Anti-Corruption Commission; Government Given Six Months to Resolve Issue EC Withholds €200 Million from Bulgaria’s Recovery Plan Over Anti-Corruption Commission; Government Given Six Months to Resolve Issue
Чете се за: 05:10 мин.
President Radev: Bulgaria Should Make Full Use of Its Gas Transmission Potential to the EU and the Region President Radev: Bulgaria Should Make Full Use of Its Gas Transmission Potential to the EU and the Region
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
Bulgarian National Detained as Israel Intercepts Gaza Aid Flotilla - Bulgarian Authorities Called on Israel to Respect International Law Bulgarian National Detained as Israel Intercepts Gaza Aid Flotilla - Bulgarian Authorities Called on Israel to Respect International Law
Чете се за: 06:27 мин.

Водещи новини

Посредниците подписаха декларация за войната в Газа
Посредниците подписаха декларация за войната в Газа
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
По света
Край на кризата със заложниците - какви са следващите етапи? Край на кризата със заложниците - какви са следващите етапи?
Чете се за: 06:10 мин.
По света
След потопа в Елените: Ще бъдат ли разрушени незаконните сгради? След потопа в Елените: Ще бъдат ли разрушени незаконните сгради?
Чете се за: 05:07 мин.
У нас
875 души у нас чакат за трансплантация 875 души у нас чакат за трансплантация
Чете се за: 03:12 мин.
У нас
Карлос Насар: Тази година нямах подкрепа от федерацията
Чете се за: 03:27 мин.
Спорт
Ток от ветрогенератори: Защо в България вятърните мощности са под...
Чете се за: 05:30 мин.
Общество
"Разпитван е с насилие и брутален линч": Каква е...
Чете се за: 05:00 мин.
По света
След изборите в Пазарджик - каква е развръзката?
Чете се за: 02:42 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ