Bulgarian and German Foreign Ministers Discuss Israel–Hamas Ceasefire and Regional Security

The ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and the release of hostages were the main topics at a briefing by the foreign ministers of Bulgaria and Germany – Georg Georgiev and Dr. Johan Wadephul, who is on an official visit to Bulgaria on October 13. Both ministers emphasised that much work lies ahead to stabilise the Middle East region.

"The challenge now is to ensure that this ceasefire can be lasting, rather than just another temporary freeze in this long-standing conflict, which could reignite in a few years," Dr. Johan Wadephul, German Foreign Minister, said in Sofia. He added that Palestinian leaders must ensure that Hamas has no future – neither civilian, military, nor political. Both Bulgaria and Germany remain firmly committed to a two-state solution.

Georg Georgiev, Bulgarian Foreign Minister, stated: "I want to start with the good news of the day – the ceasefire achieved between Israel and Hamas. A ceasefire we have long hoped for, one that deserves credit to President Trump and his administration, and which is extremely valuable and important for us as nations. With the release of hostages by Hamas terrorists, Bulgarian and German citizens, as well as other innocent people, were freed. From now on, the recovery process begins – the reconstruction of Gaza, the alleviation of suffering and the humanitarian crisis, and giving a new direction to the Middle East." Dr. Johan Wadephul added: "But this is also the beginning of the next chapter. We must address the new challenges ahead, because this agreement still falls far short of achieving lasting peace in the region. Many further steps are needed. Currently, numerous heads of state and government are meeting in Sharm el-Sheikh to reach decisions regarding the nine countries we are advocating for."

The discussions between Georgiev and Wadephul are ongoing, covering military-industrial cooperation between Bulgaria and Germany, security in the Black Sea region, and strengthening NATO’s eastern flank against threats from Russia.

Dr. Johan Wadephul emphasised that once US President Donald Trump achieves his objectives in the Middle East, pressure should be increased on Vladimir Putin to find a resolution to the military crisis and the war in Ukraine.