Bulgarian Citizen Was Killed with a Knife Outside a Nightclub in Athens

A 37-year-old Bulgarian man was killed last night outside a nightclub in the Peristeri suburb of Athens, Greek media report.

According to the state broadcaster ERT, the incident occurred around 3 a.m. when the man, who had been inside the club, stepped outside to speak with another individual.

A few minutes later, the Bulgarian man was found bleeding heavily after being stabbed in the abdomen. He was taken to hospital, but despite doctors’ efforts, he died from his injuries.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the attack.