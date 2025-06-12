БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Bulgarian Energy Holding Issues Record €800 Million Bond

A quarter of the money will be used to invest in new energy capacities and the rest to cover old liabilities

Bulgarian Energy Holding (BEH) has successfully placed a record bond issuance worth €800 million, the company announced on June 12.

Initially, the holding had indicated it was seeking €600 million, but due to strong investor interest, it managed to raise a larger amount.

This is the fifth such bond issuance for the company. According to BEH, one quarter of the funds will be allocated to investments in new energy infrastructure, while the remainder—the larger portion—will be used to repay existing debt.

