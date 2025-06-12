Bulgarian Energy Holding Issues Record €800 Million Bond

Bulgarian Energy Holding (BEH) has successfully placed a record bond issuance worth €800 million, the company announced on June 12.

Initially, the holding had indicated it was seeking €600 million, but due to strong investor interest, it managed to raise a larger amount.

This is the fifth such bond issuance for the company. According to BEH, one quarter of the funds will be allocated to investments in new energy infrastructure, while the remainder—the larger portion—will be used to repay existing debt.