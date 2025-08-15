Bulgarian Orthodox Church Honours the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary

On August 15th, the Bulgarian Orthodox church pays homage to the Virgin Mary, marking one of the most significant Christian feast days.

We venerate the Mother of God as the protector of women and the family hearth. The occasion will be observed with solemn liturgies in churches across the country.

Patriarch Daniil will be in Kyustendil, where he will celebrate the Divine Liturgy at the Church of the Dormition of the Mother of God in the city. At the Troyan Monastery, the miraculous icon of the Holy Virgin Troeruchitsa will be carried in a solemn procession to the site where it is believed to have performed its first miracle. The celebrations there began last night with festive services. A newly woven icon of the Mother of God was also consecrated.